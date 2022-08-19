ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A disturbance is forming in Gulf of Mexico. What does that mean for South Texas?

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 5 days ago

A tropical wave over northern Guatemala has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression by Saturday.

The storm is moving northwest at around 14 mph and is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

According to the National Hurricane Center, satellite imagery indicates showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche are growing more organized.

The rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in the area.

By Saturday evening, the storm is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Regardless of development, the possible depression could bring heavy rains to the Corpus Christi area throughout the weekend.

Saturday will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and heat index as high as 106. The evening could have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. and again after 1 a.m.

On Sunday, that 40% chance of rain will continue with similar temperatures during the day and no rain forecasted for the evening.

Scattered storms will linger throughout next week with very warm and humid conditions to continue.

More: It finally rained in South Texas. How does it affect the drought?

More: Hurricane season 2022: Here's everything you'll need to be prepared in South Texas

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva .

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: A disturbance is forming in Gulf of Mexico. What does that mean for South Texas?

Comments / 3

Robert Loveless
5d ago

it means a break in the heat and drought. IT'S A HURRICANE. 🌀 . You know- those things that have been around since before the dawn of man. .. But hey- let's all panic.

Reply(2)
3
KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
newcivilengineer.com

Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies

The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
State
Texas State
City
Port Mansfield, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions

TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.
#South Texas#Gulf Of Mexico#Guatemala
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

