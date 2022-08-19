A tropical wave over northern Guatemala has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression by Saturday.

The storm is moving northwest at around 14 mph and is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

According to the National Hurricane Center, satellite imagery indicates showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche are growing more organized.

The rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in the area.

By Saturday evening, the storm is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Regardless of development, the possible depression could bring heavy rains to the Corpus Christi area throughout the weekend.

Saturday will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and heat index as high as 106. The evening could have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. and again after 1 a.m.

On Sunday, that 40% chance of rain will continue with similar temperatures during the day and no rain forecasted for the evening.

Scattered storms will linger throughout next week with very warm and humid conditions to continue.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: It finally rained in South Texas. How does it affect the drought?

More: Hurricane season 2022: Here's everything you'll need to be prepared in South Texas

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva .

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: A disturbance is forming in Gulf of Mexico. What does that mean for South Texas?