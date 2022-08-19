NetCredit personal loans review: A decent option if you have bad credit, but much higher rates than others

Read full article on original website
Related
A major student-loan company sowed 'confusion and anxiety' by mistakenly telling some borrowers they have debt payments due in September
Student-loan company Maximus told Insider it issued apologies for the mistake, but some borrowers said their accounts are still not updated.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says
The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.
Business Insider
As a millennial, $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness will give me time I've never had before to plan for my future
Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. As a Pell Grant recipient, I'll get $20,000 forgiven of my more than $40,000 in total loans. As a 30-something, fewer years of payments means I can focus on other financial goals. President Biden announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay
Remote work is sticking around despite fervent opponents, the New York Fed said. Various CEOs and intellectuals have pushed back against telecommuting in recent months. Yet the Fed economists see 18% of service work and 7% of manufacturing continuing remotely. Various economists, CEOs, and intellectuals have forecasted the death of...
Comments / 0