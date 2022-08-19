A convention center official is criticizing plans by the Milwaukee Bucks and FPC Live to open a concert venue next to Fiserv Forum

A convention center official is blasting plans by the Milwaukee Bucks and FPC Live to open a concert venue next to Fiserv Forum — saying it would hurt the nearby publicly operated Miller High Life Theatre.

Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks criticized plans for the FPC Live venue — calling it "a show of bad faith."

Brooks made those comments at a Friday board meeting of the district , which operates the Wisconsin Center convention facility, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Brooks told board members the FPC Live venue, to be built just south of Fiserv Forum on land owned by the Bucks, would "destroy concert opportunities" at Miller High Life Theatre.

As a result, Brooks said, the new venue would "redirect shows for a zero net economic impact on the city."

Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district includes downtown and who also is a center district board member, pushed back on Brooks' remarks.

Bauman said it seems like "an odd position" for a publicly-operated venue operator to object to plans for a new venue that would be privately financed.

Brooks told Bauman he was trying to be "deliberate" in "expressing concern" about how the FPC Live project would adversely affect the district's revenue.

If FPC Live builds its own venue, competing operators such as Pabst Theater Group could no longer count on hosting shows booked by FPC Live.

Pabst Theatre Group's venues includes a contract to book shows at the 4,000-seat Miller High Life Theatre.

Earlier this week, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena hosted Jack White in a show booked by FPC Live.

FPC Live is proposing a $50 million development with two separate venues: an 800-person-capacity club and 4,000-person-capacity ballroom.

That proposal is to be reviewed by the Plan Commission and Common Council this fall.

Meanwhile, a new group of locally operated music venues, known as Save Our Milwaukee Music Scene, has been organized to oppose FPC Live's proposal.

The group's members include Peter Jest, who operates Shank Hall, and Emilio De Torre, executive director, Milwaukee Turners Inc., which owns the building that houses Turner Hall Ballroom.

Like Brooks, they say FPC Live's venue would harm their operations.

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin defended the project. He said the basketball club is "strongly committed to the creation of new opportunities for Milwaukee."

"This resounding progress reinforces Milwaukee as an evolving and engaging place to visit, live, work and play," Feigin said, in a statement.

