ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A convention center official is criticizing plans by the Milwaukee Bucks and FPC Live to open a concert venue next to Fiserv Forum

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG0Lw_0hNeNxuv00

A convention center official is blasting plans by the Milwaukee Bucks and FPC Live to open a concert venue next to Fiserv Forum — saying it would hurt the nearby publicly operated Miller High Life Theatre.

Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks criticized plans for the FPC Live venue — calling it "a show of bad faith."

Brooks made those comments at a Friday board meeting of the district , which operates the Wisconsin Center convention facility, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Brooks told board members the FPC Live venue, to be built just south of Fiserv Forum on land owned by the Bucks, would "destroy concert opportunities" at Miller High Life Theatre.

As a result, Brooks said, the new venue would "redirect shows for a zero net economic impact on the city."

Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district includes downtown and who also is a center district board member, pushed back on Brooks' remarks.

Bauman said it seems like "an odd position" for a publicly-operated venue operator to object to plans for a new venue that would be privately financed.

Brooks told Bauman he was trying to be "deliberate" in "expressing concern" about how the FPC Live project would adversely affect the district's revenue.

If FPC Live builds its own venue, competing operators such as Pabst Theater Group could no longer count on hosting shows booked by FPC Live.

Pabst Theatre Group's venues includes a contract to book shows at the 4,000-seat Miller High Life Theatre.

Earlier this week, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena hosted Jack White in a show booked by FPC Live.

FPC Live is proposing a $50 million development with two separate venues: an 800-person-capacity club and 4,000-person-capacity ballroom.

That proposal is to be reviewed by the Plan Commission and Common Council this fall.

Meanwhile, a new group of locally operated music venues, known as Save Our Milwaukee Music Scene, has been organized to oppose FPC Live's proposal.

The group's members include Peter Jest, who operates Shank Hall, and Emilio De Torre, executive director, Milwaukee Turners Inc., which owns the building that houses Turner Hall Ballroom.

Like Brooks, they say FPC Live's venue would harm their operations.

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin defended the project. He said the basketball club is "strongly committed to the creation of new opportunities for Milwaukee."

"This resounding progress reinforces Milwaukee as an evolving and engaging place to visit, live, work and play," Feigin said, in a statement.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A convention center official is criticizing plans by the Milwaukee Bucks and FPC Live to open a concert venue next to Fiserv Forum

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard

Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
OOSTBURG, WI
On Milwaukee

7 reasons to ride up on Harley-Davidson's Hometown Rally

This post presented in partnership with the Harley-Davidson Museum. Since 1903, Milwaukee has been the home-sweet-home of Harley-Davidson, thus it’s the only place that can host a genuine Hometown Rally. And that's exactly what's happening. The Hometown Rally takes place Labor Day weekend – Thursday, Sept 1 through Monday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin

Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
wuwm.com

Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood

Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bauman
CBS 58

49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s who’s playing the WMSE Stage at Bay View Bash

Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still a few weeks away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv Forum#Convention Center#Wisconsin Center#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fpc Live#Miller High Life Theatre#Pabst Theater Group#Pabst Theatre Group
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the TosaFest lineup

Excuse us for missing this until this late in the summer and, well, missing this entire event in general for the entirety of Milwaukee Record‘s existence, but we just learned the following information: 1. There’s a suburban Milwaukee festival called TosaFest, and 2. It started way back in 1976. Okay, so that’s a pretty embarrassing oversight on our part. However, we’re going to make up for that lengthy lapse in coverage by letting you know about this year’s TosaFest.
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy