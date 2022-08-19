ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Fire devastates North Beach Bar, Secret Spot, Cinnamon Rainbows in Hampton

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago

HAMPTON — A three-alarm fire left two popular North Beach eateries with significant damage Friday morning.

Secret Spot , which serves smoothies, ice cream and sandwiches during the summer, and North Beach Bar and Grill were both significantly damaged in the fire that took place around midnight, Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon said Friday morning.

The original call was made from North Beach Bar and Grill, according to McMahon. Hampton fire received the call for the fire at 12:20 a.m. and arrived to find the fire had started in the vicinity of the two eateries’ kitchens which are adjacent to each other.

The fire burned through the roof, and firefighters attacked it by bringing a hose into North Beach Bar and Grill. McMahon said firefighters then discovered there was also a fire inside Secret Spot. The fire was under control at 2:11 a.m., he said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game: Piping plover eggs illegally removed from Hampton Beach

When will the businesses reopen?

McMahon said the damage was “significant” and that the two eatery spaces will not be usable “in the near future.” The cause of the fire and its place of origin are still under investigation, he said.

“That’s a discussion between the owners and insurance,” McMahon said of the future of the two businesses. The owners of Secret Spot and North Beach Bar and Grill were at the scene of the fire Friday morning and declined to comment.

Cinnamon Rainbows Surf Co. , located in the same plaza at the corner of High Street and Ocean Boulevard, experienced smoke exposure but did not see fire enter its space, according to McMahon. The shop has been at that corner plaza since 1989 .

“Thanks to HFD for saving the building from burning to the ground,” the shop posted on Facebook Friday morning . The post said the store would be closed for a few days due to cleanup, though owner Dave Cropper said later that day they may need a few weeks to get back open.

More: Hampton Beach lifeguards earn bragging rights in 2022 Northeastern Lifesaving Competition

Hampton fire was assisted by fire departments from North Hampton, Hampton Falls, Seabrook, Rye, Exeter, Stratham, Greenland, Rye, Portsmouth, Dover, East Kingston, Kingston, Brentwood, York Rehab in Maine and Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts. They were also assisted by Hampton police, Aquarian and Unitil.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Fire devastates North Beach Bar, Secret Spot, Cinnamon Rainbows in Hampton

newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
