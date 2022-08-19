Read full article on original website
Family of man killed in Washoe County Sheriff’s crash settles for $459,000
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of a man killed in a crash with a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded more than $459,000. Deputy Jade Brinson was fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The settlement contains no admission of liability and will resolve...
2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting from Monday. In a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they will be taking the lead on that investigation. They say they were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene.
Summer Fan Drive Update
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are entering the final days of the KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive and the response from the community has been overwhelming. Chris Ciarlo with Washoe County Human Services visited KOLO 8 to talk about the impact the fan drive has had on hundreds of local seniors this year and why it’s still a good time to take part.
