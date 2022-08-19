Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
You’ll get a kick out of this free community event
An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
What to know about the 91st Romeo Peach Festival
ROMEO, Mich. – The Romeo Peach Festival will take place on Labor Day Weekend for the 91st year. This is the second oldest festival in Michigan and has been a tradition for many. Madison Janabet is the 2022 Michigan Peach Queen. Janabet, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Romeo...
Tasty Tuesday: House of Barbecue
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over in Clawson checking out House of Barbecue: A former food truck that has since opened a brick-and-mortar location with some fancy digs. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. House of Barbecue...
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
Sugar Factory to satisfy Detroiters’ sweet cravings by taking over former Hard Rock Cafe location
DETROIT – One of the most Instagrammable restaurants is making its way to Detroit. Sugar Factory will open its doors on Aug. 29 in Downtown Detroit in the One Campus Martius Building, taking over the Hard Rock Cafe location. The Hard Rock Cafe was open from 2003 to 2018.
Morning 4: Slide to re-reopen at Belle Isle Park after near-immediate closure -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Belle Isle’s Giant Slide to reopen again after closing over speed concerns. The Giant Slide reopened last weekend for Belle Isle visitors, but it...
Man crashes into pole in Oakland County, causing SUV to flip, catch fire with him trapped inside
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was seriously injured overnight when he crashed into a pole in Oakland County, causing his SUV to roll over and catch fire while he was trapped inside, police said. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24) on southbound M-15 at...
Take your grilled cheese experience up a notch
No matter your age, there’s nothing quite like an ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich, and now there’s a new spot in Detroit that’s taking your traditional grilled cheese experience to a whole new level. Better Half Grilled Cheese is adding some exciting ingredients to up their grilled cheese game.
Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire
DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
Get your curls poppin’ at this Corktown salon
When you walk into Joyola Mei Hair Salon in Corktown, you won’t see flat irons or curling irons, or smell anything like hair color being applied. “I’m using an ammonia free hair lighter, so it’s super gentle for curlies,” Joy Lewis, Owner of Joyola Mei told “Live in the D’s” April Morton as she applied hair color to a client.
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
Report of kidnapping sparks bizarre chase on Detroit’s west side
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – In the 6 p.m. broadcast, Local 4 told you about a bizarre police chase, and on Monday night, we have the video to prove it. After leading Southfield police on a chase, a man and woman were found hiding in garbage cans. The chase ended against...
Woman steals credit card from purse in Bloomfield Township, quickly spends $12,000 with it, cops say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse and quickly using one credit card to spend more than $12,000. The wallet was stolen July 29 while the owner of the purse was at the Maple...
Standoff with barricaded gunman ends on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A long standoff with a barricaded gunman came to an end Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side, police said. The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
Mother, 4 children injured in violent crash involving stolen truck on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A violent crash on the east side of Detroit sent a mother and her four children to the hospital. The crash involved a stolen truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles per hour through a neighborhood when it crashed into that mother’s car. Fortunately, the...
Taylor Community supports new neighborhood baseball team
TAYLOR, Mich. – One Downriver mother has had enough of the rising costs of travel baseball for her son, so much so that she created a team of her own. The team now has more than a dozen players, and the community has come together to ensure these kids learn more than just hitting, fielding, and running the bases.
