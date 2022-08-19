ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

You’ll get a kick out of this free community event

An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about the 91st Romeo Peach Festival

ROMEO, Mich. – The Romeo Peach Festival will take place on Labor Day Weekend for the 91st year. This is the second oldest festival in Michigan and has been a tradition for many. Madison Janabet is the 2022 Michigan Peach Queen. Janabet, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Romeo...
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: House of Barbecue

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over in Clawson checking out House of Barbecue: A former food truck that has since opened a brick-and-mortar location with some fancy digs. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. House of Barbecue...
CLAWSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ferndale, MI
Cars
City
Ferndale, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Local Life#Localevent#Start Today#Parade#Vehicles
ClickOnDetroit.com

Take your grilled cheese experience up a notch

No matter your age, there’s nothing quite like an ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich, and now there’s a new spot in Detroit that’s taking your traditional grilled cheese experience to a whole new level. Better Half Grilled Cheese is adding some exciting ingredients to up their grilled cheese game.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get your curls poppin’ at this Corktown salon

When you walk into Joyola Mei Hair Salon in Corktown, you won’t see flat irons or curling irons, or smell anything like hair color being applied. “I’m using an ammonia free hair lighter, so it’s super gentle for curlies,” Joy Lewis, Owner of Joyola Mei told “Live in the D’s” April Morton as she applied hair color to a client.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Standoff with barricaded gunman ends on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A long standoff with a barricaded gunman came to an end Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side, police said. The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Taylor Community supports new neighborhood baseball team

TAYLOR, Mich. – One Downriver mother has had enough of the rising costs of travel baseball for her son, so much so that she created a team of her own. The team now has more than a dozen players, and the community has come together to ensure these kids learn more than just hitting, fielding, and running the bases.
TAYLOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy