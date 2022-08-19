ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severance, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Check Out This Amazing Colorado Playground in Fort Collins

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Severance, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

A gem for shopping, eating west of Denver | Main Street Colorado

Anyone who has lived in Colorado long enough knows about Pearl Street. But no one knows the namesake — not exactly. Pearl is thought to have been wife to one of the creators of the Boulder City Town Co. This was the company of 54 men who further developed the place that was hunting grounds for Arapaho tribes before outsiders settled it as a supply hub for miners.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: A Colorado Haunted Steakhouse

When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you change your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moat#Linus Realestate#Own Moat And Waterfalls
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy