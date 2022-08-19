Read full article on original website
TN Comptroller says though Shelby County Clerk closed to deal with backlog, Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is closed this week after Clerk Wanda Halbert said all locations would close so they could catch up on a backlog of services. But according to the Tennessee State Comptroller, Halbert isn’t even in the country while the ‘catching up’ is happening.
Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
Tennessee's abortion trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what it means
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, abortions effectively become illegal in Tennessee when the state’s trigger law goes into effect. The state legislature passed The Human Life Protection Act in 2019, which makes providing abortion treatments a felony in the state. Since it would be a felony,...
Tanker truck on fire closed miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck that caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas caused miles of closures Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. Arkansas State Police said...
