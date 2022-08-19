ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
