Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
WHSV
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
WHSV
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in the city. The Harrisonburg Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Eastover Drive on August 18 around 7:15 p.m. when they found a body about 100 feet away from the road.
WHSV
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - Several people in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a 31-acre property just off of Interstate 81 at exit 257. The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider the proposal on Wednesday afternoon. Gas City LLC based...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On day one of the trial into the deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion, the Commonwealth Attorney stated the defendant overfilled gasoline tanks by more than 800 gallons – an action alleged to have played a role in the 2019 explosion. Phillip Westmoreland delivered...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is looking to rebound from its first losing season since 2017. The Wildcats posted a 2-6 overall mark last fall after winning at least eight games each season from 2018-2020. Head coach Zac Smith enters his sixth season at the helm and he says the 2022 squad features talent at the skill positions, led by sophomore quarterback James Vincell.
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Augusta Free Press
AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice
RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing. Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice. The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of […]
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
WHSV
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board gets update on lab school program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met Monday night. During the meeting, the board got an update from JMU on plans for a lab school program that would begin in 2023. Rockingham County Public Schools plans to apply for state grant funding made available by Virginia Governor...
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
Comments / 1