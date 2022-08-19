ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Harrisonburg, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in the city. The Harrisonburg Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Eastover Drive on August 18 around 7:15 p.m. when they found a body about 100 feet away from the road.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backups#Tractor#I 81#Traffic Accident
WSLS

Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On day one of the trial into the deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion, the Commonwealth Attorney stated the defendant overfilled gasoline tanks by more than 800 gallons – an action alleged to have played a role in the 2019 explosion. Phillip Westmoreland delivered...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is looking to rebound from its first losing season since 2017. The Wildcats posted a 2-6 overall mark last fall after winning at least eight games each season from 2018-2020. Head coach Zac Smith enters his sixth season at the helm and he says the 2022 squad features talent at the skill positions, led by sophomore quarterback James Vincell.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
BlueRidgeLife

Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday

Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
royalexaminer.com

Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location

Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Augusta Free Press

AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice

RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing. Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice. The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of […]
RIVERTON, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy