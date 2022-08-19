Read full article on original website
CENTERVILLE — A Franklin woman with a master’s degree in special education and more than a decade as a teacher will be the next St. Mary Parish School Board member. The board on Tuesday appointed Debra Roberson Jones as an interim board member to replace Pearl Rack, who resigned from the board Aug. 12.
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
Guillory may have failed to disclose a new law firm.
Tri-City football teams supporting "Team Blue" is nothing new to St. Mary Parish.
Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
M C Bank has hired Megan Beer Eustis as senior vice president, director of marketing & communications. Eustis was the community relations director at Iberiabank (now First Horizon Bank) for five years. She managed non-profit partnerships and supported market leadership in strategic initiatives. Eustis identified and assisted in implementing business...
As the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Labor Day weekend event nears, the 86th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen Caroline Green will crown her successor on Saturday. The coronation pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets, available at the door while seating...
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
Operation Beautification invites the public to Community Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27. Meet in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium parking lot at 8 a.m. for assignments, gloves, bags and shirts (shirts while supplies last). In partnership with Keep St. Mary Beautiful. For info contact Sadie Rankin, s.rankin@cityofmc.com.
Vincent “Sonny” Dupuis III, 75, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was born April 5, 1947, the son of Sidney Burkhalter and Virginia Wing Burkhalter. Sonny served proudly in the United States Air...
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
A Lafayette attorney who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records said in court filings the lawsuit should be dismissed because he is not the custodian of the public records requested from City Court. LCG sued Gary McGoffin Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law...
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
CENTERVILLE — The Morgan City High School Stadium needs work, an architect told the School Board on Tuesday. The price tag raised some eye-brows among board members. Architect Carl P. Blum presented the District III Maintenance Committee, which makes maintenance decisions for east St. Mary schools, with a renovation plan laying out repairs and upgrades that would cost about $2.2 million.
The Houma Police Department would like to announce some recent promotions within the agency. The officers promoted have a total combined 103 years of service. At the Houma Police Department, we strive to serve our community with the utmost professionalism by providing effective, efficient, and courteous services to those living and working in the City of Houma. With that in mind, the following promotions took place on August 21, 2022.
Irving Singleton, 87, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Morgan City Legacy Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Harrara of...
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
