ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Basin Bites: Big E’s Xpress makes eating food fun

By Samantha Smerechniak
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpGKJ_0hNeM7VX00

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – You can learn a lot about this food truck simply from it’s name. Big E’s Xpress serves up big dishes with big flavor.

Erica Garcia opened up the food truck right before the pandemic, and despite all the obstacles that come with owning your own business, she says it’s all been worth it.

“When I see people in line and the main thing they want is my ‘Takitos in a Cup,’ I always want to take a picture. I just love seeing the crowd,” said Garcia.

She’s gained a lot of attention for her ‘Takitos in a Cup.’ It’s a simple concept but makes eating taquitos a lot of fun. It’s also super easy to eat and is ideal for dipping the taquitos in her special creamy green spicy salsa.

“I had seen a video where someone was making them, but they were made different. I started adding things. I like my taquitos with cabbage and all that stuff, so I just started putting it all in a cup.”

The ‘Takitos in a Cup’ is big enough for an entrée, but you can also split that with someone so you can try some of her other indulgent menu items.

One of the standouts is the Big E Burger. Garcia says she grew up eating burgers like this in Mexico. It’s made up of a burger patty, ham, cheese, jalapenos and topped with a hot dog on a buttery bun.

“My family is from Juarez, so that’s how I learned to eat it. With the ham, the weenie, and the jalapeno. I don’t really see it much here in Midland.”

There’s of course a ton of other good options on the menu, including a Mexican hotdog, tacos, and sausage wrap.

“On my food truck it says ‘come out and get your grub on.’ So that’s what I’ll tell you, come out and get your grub on.”

For more on Big E’s Xpress and to follow what location Garcia is at for the day, visit the Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Local library raffles off Disney Junior Live tickets

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today is the day! The Ector County Library is raffling off 4 tickets to the Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza. The raffle will be drawn this morning at 10:30 am during storytime at the Ector County Library. One winner will go home with 4 tickets to see Disney […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas Symphony to celebrate 60th season

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Symphony is kicking off its 60th season “Diamond Anniversary” at 7:30 pm on September 10th inside the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center with a grand performance from seasoned string artists across the Basin. In a recent news release, the formerly known Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will celebrate its […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

31st Annual Airsho set to take place in the Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The High Sky Wing CAF and Midland Army Airfield Museum are teaming up once again to host the 31st Annual AIRSHO on September 10th and 11th at the Midland International Air and Space Port. In a recent news release, the AIRSHO director shared more about the relationship and enthusiasm the group […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
ABC Big 2 News

MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local museum to present Frida Kahlo photo exhibit

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The exhibition “Frida Kahlo – Her Photos” is set to be presented at the Museum of the Southwest this Friday, August 26th through November 20th. Organizers say that this exhibit gives guests an inside look into the unique life of the Mexican artist. In a recent news release, the exhibit was […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car show at Odessa College benefits local students

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom. “All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Big E#Food Truck#Food Drink#Xpress#The Big E Burger
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

“PUNNY” Campaign launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters to find more volunteers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fruit and vegetables are good for children. Mentors are, too. So, with approximately 100 children on the waiting list, Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a “punny” campaign pairing fruits and vegetables with its need for more volunteers. “The number of children enrolled in our program has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels,” […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB Cheer Program receives NCA National Bid

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB Cheer Program is gearing up for Daytona Beach, Florida! For the first time in university history, the University of Texas at Permian Basin Cheer team received a bid for the 2023 NCA College Nationals. We spoke to the Head Coach, Terry Lane, just days after the team returned from cheer […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CW33

Texas football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland College welcome week underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Class is back in session for students attending Midland College and the campus has several events underway to ring in the fall semester. For the first time in 2 years, staff and students are celebrating its welcome week in person. In a recent news release, the Student Activities Coordinator shared how […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Firefighter’s stolen trailer found, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning.  Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

H-E-B to host one day career fair across Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the state’s largest private employer, H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event geared to help fill full and part-time positions at the store level. H-E-B will provide on-site interviews at career fairs held at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas. Date, Time & Application Info: Tuesday, August 23 from 10 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student stabbed during campus fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring Guardian program enters 5th year

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed. Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy