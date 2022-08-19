Basin Bites: Big E’s Xpress makes eating food fun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – You can learn a lot about this food truck simply from it’s name. Big E’s Xpress serves up big dishes with big flavor.

Erica Garcia opened up the food truck right before the pandemic, and despite all the obstacles that come with owning your own business, she says it’s all been worth it.

“When I see people in line and the main thing they want is my ‘Takitos in a Cup,’ I always want to take a picture. I just love seeing the crowd,” said Garcia.

She’s gained a lot of attention for her ‘Takitos in a Cup.’ It’s a simple concept but makes eating taquitos a lot of fun. It’s also super easy to eat and is ideal for dipping the taquitos in her special creamy green spicy salsa.

“I had seen a video where someone was making them, but they were made different. I started adding things. I like my taquitos with cabbage and all that stuff, so I just started putting it all in a cup.”

The ‘Takitos in a Cup’ is big enough for an entrée, but you can also split that with someone so you can try some of her other indulgent menu items.

One of the standouts is the Big E Burger. Garcia says she grew up eating burgers like this in Mexico. It’s made up of a burger patty, ham, cheese, jalapenos and topped with a hot dog on a buttery bun.

“My family is from Juarez, so that’s how I learned to eat it. With the ham, the weenie, and the jalapeno. I don’t really see it much here in Midland.”

There’s of course a ton of other good options on the menu, including a Mexican hotdog, tacos, and sausage wrap.

“On my food truck it says ‘come out and get your grub on.’ So that’s what I’ll tell you, come out and get your grub on.”

For more on Big E’s Xpress and to follow what location Garcia is at for the day, visit the Facebook Page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.