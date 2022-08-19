Early voting takes place in Tulsa for Tuesday’s runoff election

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Voters in Tulsa County are casting their ballots in early voting for next week’s runoff elections. Any registered voter can take advantage of the early voting hours. You don’t have to have a reason to vote early.

The Tulsa County Election Board, near West Edison Street and North Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, is the only location available to vote early in the county.

“You don’t have to have an excuse [to vote], you just come down here,” said Gwen Freeman, secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board. “A lot of people take advantage of it because they may be out of town on election day, or maybe they don’t want to wait in line.”

FOX23 spoke to Dakota Christian who said he prefers voting early because it helps him avoid the line at his local voting location. This will be Christian’s third election he’s voted in, and feels everyone should make voting a priority, whether you vote early or on election day.

“I think it’s very important to vote. I don’t think you can complain about what’s going on in the city or the state or even the nation if you don’t vote,” said Christian.

In addition to the runoff election, Tulsa County voters will be deciding on the following issues:

Adjusting the mayor’s salary

If mayors, city counselors and city auditors must live in Tulsa for one year to be eligible to run for office

Changing the city auditor’s term from two years to four years

Early voting lasts until 6 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must have a driver’s license or voter I.D. card with you to vote. You can find your voting location here.

