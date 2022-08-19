Atlanta police have arrested a female suspect who allegedly shot dead two victims and wounded one other in the city, according to officials.The Atlanta Police Department says that the suspect was seized at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and “taken into custody without incident.”APD says that the city’s “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect, who has not been named, at the airport.The arrest came after APD had released surveillance video images of the female they say shot the three people at Colony Square in Midtown on Monday.“***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY***” the department tweeted shortly after that.Investigators said in a...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO