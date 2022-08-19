ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Early voting takes place in Tulsa for Tuesday’s runoff election

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJk3l_0hNeLJyn00

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Voters in Tulsa County are casting their ballots in early voting for next week’s runoff elections. Any registered voter can take advantage of the early voting hours. You don’t have to have a reason to vote early.

The Tulsa County Election Board, near West Edison Street and North Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, is the only location available to vote early in the county.

“You don’t have to have an excuse [to vote], you just come down here,” said Gwen Freeman, secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board. “A lot of people take advantage of it because they may be out of town on election day, or maybe they don’t want to wait in line.”

FOX23 spoke to Dakota Christian who said he prefers voting early because it helps him avoid the line at his local voting location. This will be Christian’s third election he’s voted in, and feels everyone should make voting a priority, whether you vote early or on election day.

“I think it’s very important to vote. I don’t think you can complain about what’s going on in the city or the state or even the nation if you don’t vote,” said Christian.

In addition to the runoff election, Tulsa County voters will be deciding on the following issues:

  • Adjusting the mayor’s salary
  • If mayors, city counselors and city auditors must live in Tulsa for one year to be eligible to run for office
  • Changing the city auditor’s term from two years to four years

Early voting lasts until 6 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must have a driver’s license or voter I.D. card with you to vote. You can find your voting location here.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

James Coddington will be put to death Aug. 25

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington will be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and coworker to death with a hammer.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa County, OK
Elections
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
County
Tulsa County, OK
KRMG

City of Owasso announces road closure due to gas leak

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Garnett Rd is closed from E 96 St N southbound to N 121 E Ave (Smith Farm Rd) due to a gas leak. Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) is on site, and the City of Owasso said...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center

OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Suspect found in Checotah, lockdowns lifted in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/24/22, 4:19 p.m.: Tabby Johnson was with Crotts as he was taken into custody in Checotah. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released her from their custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 2:58 p.m.: Crotts is in custody. UPDATE, 8/24/22, 1:40 p.m.: The search has been called off...
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

Skiatook voters reject one-cent sales tax to improve public safety

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook voters narrowly rejected a one-penny sales taxes that would have improved the city’s public safety infrastructure. The proposition lost, 599-538, according to unofficial election results. Police and fire officials said the money would have been used to build public safety facilities to better severe...
SKIATOOK, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Mayor#Downtown Tulsa#Election Local
KRMG

Loved one remembers woman killed near 51st and Peoria on Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A loved one is remembering Shantel Jones five days after Jones was killed at an AutoZone near 51st and Peoria. On Friday, Julian Zavaleta was arrested for shooting and killing Jones over what police said was a road rage incident. The arrest report said that Zavaleta...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Murder warrant issued for Pryor man

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRMG

Sapulpa Police search for armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Sapulpa Police Department (SPD) is searching for an armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa. SPD said around 6 p.m. Sunday, a man entered a Subway near West 51st and I-244 with a gun and demanded money. Police are searching for the man and are...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police release new details on east Tulsa grocery store shooting investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside the Las Americas grocery store near 31st and Sheridan Monday afternoon. Police said they were called out to a shooting in the parking lot of Las Americas around 12:45 p.m. Monday. After investigating, officers said they learned the two men had just pulled into the parking lot when a white Jeep pulled up, fired multiple shots, then took off.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy