Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
