One arrested after chase in east Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia.

The chase started a little before 11 a.m. and went down Clark Lane and Ballenger Road before the suspect ditched the vehicle and ran, according to a deputy at the scene. Columbia police helped with the search in the 4500 block of I-70 Drive S.E.

No one was hurt in the chase or the suspect's arrest, the deputy said. Authorities cleared the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

