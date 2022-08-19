ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One arrested after chase in east Columbia

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AXHE_0hNeKmLX00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia.

The chase started a little before 11 a.m. and went down Clark Lane and Ballenger Road before the suspect ditched the vehicle and ran, according to a deputy at the scene. Columbia police helped with the search in the 4500 block of I-70 Drive S.E.

No one was hurt in the chase or the suspect's arrest, the deputy said. Authorities cleared the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case

Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Columbia
ktvo.com

Kirksville man 1 of 2 charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Columbia, Missouri, grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested Saturday night for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the death of a Columbia man.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt Wednesday morning after an ATV crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property near Highway 65 and Shannon Road just before 9:40 a.m. Troopers said Michael R. Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was thrown from the ATV after he hit The post Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia murder suspects jailed without bond; judge describes them as flight risks

Boone County prosecutors have filed murder charges against both suspects in Saturday afternoon’s homicide in a busy Moser’s parking lot in Columbia. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery and two other felonies. The second suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Dudley of Kirksville, is charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two arrested in connection to Columbia supermarket homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Two arrested in connection to Columbia supermarket homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Dust collector catches fire in east Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a fire in east Jefferson City on Monday afternoon. According to a news release, a dust collector on a building caught fire just before 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. McCarty Street. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the collector.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
VANDALIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia swears in 9 new police academy graduates

COLUMBIA − Eight new police officers will soon be patrolling the streets of Columbia. Eight patrol officers and an airport safety officer graduated Aug. 19 from the Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI). They were sworn in to city service Monday and will now transition to CPD's field training program for 16 weeks.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy