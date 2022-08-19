Read full article on original website
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
baltimorefishbowl.com
Babyface, Rebecca Black, Kelly Price, Jon B. to perform at Baltimore’s first-ever Charm City Live music and arts festival on Sept. 24
Baltimore City will usher in the fall season with its first-ever Charm City Live Festival on Sept. 24, featuring performances by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Rebecca Black, Kelly Price, and Jon B. The free, one-day music and arts festival will be held at the War Memorial Plaza in downtown...
foxbaltimore.com
Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
Organizers apologize to patrons of Asia Collective Night Market
A lot of people left frustrated because they were stuck in traffic trying to get in. Some people's tickets didn't work.
Jurassic Maze! Dinosaur-themed maze coming to Gambrills
The Maryland Corn Maze will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6.
Nottingham MD
Winner claims $2.2 million Multi-Match jackpot after buying ticket in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A $6 quick-pick Multi-Match ticket did the trick for a loyal Lottery player, who won the jackpot in the August 18 drawing. The annuity value that night was $2.2 million, and the winner decided to take the $1.6 million cash option. He is the second player to win a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022.
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Best Restaurants in Annapolis, MD — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Annapolis, nestled by the Chesapeake Bay, has been dubbed as the sailing capital of America. As the state capital, this place won’t disappoint when it comes to an epicurean adventure. Eateries go above and beyond by offering food that’s not only tasty but also eye-catching. Libations are likewise...
fox5dc.com
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat
Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds
PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and will include fleets, flyovers and three different festivals at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington and Martin State Airport.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret
502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
baltimorefishbowl.com
World’s ‘largest ball pit’ visiting Arundel Mills from Sept. 3-25
Bounce on over to Arundel Mills next month to enjoy inflatable bounce houses, “the largest ball pit on the planet,” and other fun activities over four weekends. Produced by XL Event Lab, Bounce The Mall will hold weekend pop-up events from Sept. 3-25. The event will feature eight...
mdhistory.org
Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots
A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
americanmilitarynews.com
5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles
Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
mdhistory.org
Steamship ‘Express’
A view of the steamship "Express," owned by the Tolchester Steamboat Company, carrying passengers across the Chesapeake Bay. The company ran excursion steamships to the Tolchester Beach Amusement Park in Kent County, Maryland, from its pier at Light Street in Baltimore City. Verso: With the compliments of Father Newton Thompson...
Wbaltv.com
'Bring justice for Victor': Loved ones demand answers after man dies in Canton robbery
Police are searching for whoever killed a Canton man in an unarmed robbery Saturday. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the pastor of St. Casimir Church, who said Victor Malabayabas, 60, was not only a member, but a fixture in the Canton community. "Because Victor was so well known and so...
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
