If your iPhone is spluttering, then it's time to take it to the phone doctor. It happens to all of us. As we get older, we start to get slower. I’m not just talking about humans either. It can happen to our devices too. One day, you will be looking at your iPhone and realizing that it’s not as sharp and speedy as when you first took it out of the box. So if your iPhone is getting slower, we have 17 tips to try — crying not being one of them.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO