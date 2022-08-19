Read full article on original website
Get ready: Some of Samsung's very old phones are about to get updates
You don't see old phones get support like this often. Samsung is preparing to release new phone updates. These updates will be going to a number of Samsung’s old devices. The handsets receiving an update include the Galaxy A7 and S5 Neo, as well as current phones like the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Note 10.
How to change fonts for Android
For those who want to take their Android personalization to the next level, changing fonts is a great option. Here's how!. One of the best things about Android is its customizability. The Android operating system lets you personalize your experience down to the last detail, and one of the ways to do so is by changing fonts. That said, depending on the phone you have, it might not be straightforward. Here’s how to change fonts on Android.
A $1,200 phone was the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2 2022
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was only just ahead of budget competition from Motorola. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was reportedly the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2. It was listed just ahead of the Moto G Power 2022 and Galaxy A13. Apple dominated the list, with iPhones...
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
When was the first iPhone released?
Let's take a look at some of history's most important tech gadgets. “An iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.” This was Steve Jobs’ description of the first iPhone, a revolutionary product that would shape the smartphone market and inspire manufacturers for years to come. It feels like ages have passed since this iconic tech gadget launch, and we know many of you are wondering exactly when the first iPhone launched. Let’s reminisce and look back at what could be the most important device in mobile tech.
Google Play Games opens its beta to let more users play Android games on PC
Google Play Games will open its beta to more people starting today. Google revealed late last year they were working on a Google Play Games app for Windows PCs. Starting tomorrow, the app will be in open beta for Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia. In addition to expanding...
How to hide apps on your iPhone
Apple's homescreen customization is gradually catching up with Android. The ability to hide iPhone apps without deleting them was introduced in iOS 14, and it’s something everyone should take advantage of — many apps are used rarely or only in the background, so there’s no sense cluttering your homescreen. Here’s how to hide apps on an iPhone, and if you want, even prevent them from showing up in search results.
How to clear your Safari browsing history
Knowing how to clear your Safari browsing history is a must-have skill if you surf the internet regularly. There are many sites and web searches that have the potential to embarrass you, harm your reputation, invade your privacy, and more. Therefore you should wipe your electronic devices regularly to stop others from viewing what you look at. Here’s how it’s done.
Here's what OnePlus has to say about OnePlus 10T bend test
OnePlus says the phone met or exceeded internal tests, including a weight being placed in the center of the phone. OnePlus has issued a response after the OnePlus 10T failed a YouTuber’s bend test. The company says that the OnePlus 10T met or exceeded durability testing in its labs.
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch 5 faces to Galaxy Watch 4 in new update
The Galaxy Watch 4 is getting an update that will bring some aesthetic changes. The Galaxy Watch 4 is getting a new update. The update will bring new Galaxy Watch 5 faces to the Watch 4. The update will also bring some minor improvements to the Watch Manager UI. We’re...
The post-Leica Huawei Mate 50 series is officially launching next month
The Mate 50 series comes almost two years after the Mate 40 line. Huawei has announced that the Mate 50 series will launch on September 6. This will be the first Huawei flagship line after its partnership with Leica ended. Huawei has had a tough time since a US trade...
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro take the fight to Sony to be the king of noise-cancelling buds
Not the king of noise-cancelling, but perhaps a prince. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest and greatest true wireless earbuds from a tech giant that’s becoming increasingly invested in building out an expansive ecosystem of interoperable gadgets. Part of that equation for many brands is a pair of flagship buds that differentiate themselves from cheaper sets thanks to active noise-cancelling (ANC).
How to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps
Pins are especially useful when you're offroad, or trying to navigate to parking, not a venue. Pinning locations can be vital in any navigation app — not every place worth visiting has a labeled address, and often tech companies aren’t keeping up with housing developments. In this instance, we’ll share how to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps.
Is your iPhone getting slower? Here's what to do
If your iPhone is spluttering, then it's time to take it to the phone doctor. It happens to all of us. As we get older, we start to get slower. I’m not just talking about humans either. It can happen to our devices too. One day, you will be looking at your iPhone and realizing that it’s not as sharp and speedy as when you first took it out of the box. So if your iPhone is getting slower, we have 17 tips to try — crying not being one of them.
How to turn iPhone read receipts on and off
You may consider read receipts an invasion of your privacy. An iPhone read receipt is the Apple equivalent of WhatsApp’s blue checkmarks. They show someone on iMessage that you have viewed their message. However, this feature may annoy you because you may not be ready to respond, or you may not want to respond. So having your phone tell the other person you’ve seen the message, then ignored it, may cause some unintended friction. Here is how to turn iPhone read receipts on and off, for both everyone and for only specific people.
Leak reveals Bose's upcoming QuietComfort Earbuds II
They'll be up against some stiff competition from Apple and Sony. A new leak has revealed an updated design for the next generation of Bose’s premium noise-cancelling earbuds. The QuietComfort Earbuds II could come with six hours of battery life. The leak claims the QuietComfort Earbuds II will sell...
How to delete iPhone search and browsing history
We all make mistakes on the web. Whether you’re worried about security, border searches, or embarrassment, there can be plenty of good reasons to scrub your web activity. Here’s how to delete search history on iPhone, whether you’re using Safari, Siri, Chrome, or Google Search. QUICK ANSWER.
Nothing reveals Android 13 launch window on Phone 1, and it is not soon (Update)
Nothing founder Carl Pei has issued a non-answer to a question about Android 13 availability. Pei merely said that a product is “more than just its specs, features, and version numbers.”. Nothing later gave a statement confirming a launch window of “the first half of 2023.”. Updated, August...
T-Mobile and SpaceX team up for a mystery announcement about connectivity
The announcement will reportedly be about increasing connectivity. T-Mobile and SpaceX are teaming up to do a mysterious joint announcement. The announcement will be tomorrow at 7:oo PM CT (8:00 PM ET). The event will be livestreamed on SpaceX’s website and on its YouTube. Right at the last minute,...
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
