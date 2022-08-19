Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Swamp Thing #16
Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it’s too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Best Gamescom Trailers 2022
Gamescom has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We got some surprise announcements, including reveal trailers for a Dune Awakening, a look at Sonic Frontiers, and Calliston Protocol, as well as a look at upcoming games like Lies of P. Check out the video for a look at all of the most exciting reveals.
Gamespot
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed
It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Release Date Confirmed In New Trailer
Sonic Frontiers, the next entry in Sega's popular blue blur series, will be released on November 8, 2022. This was confirmed during Gamescom Opening Night Live today through a new trailer. Sega also released a new story synopsis for Sonic Frontiers, which explains that Sonic finds himself on an island...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced
Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
Gamespot
Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin #4
YOU'LL FORGET YOUR "WORDLE" WHEN YOU SEE THE HURDLES THE SHAOLIN COWBOY MUST OVERCOME WHILE TRYING TO PROTECT HIS BABY DRAGON PROTEGE AND IT COULD JUST BE THAT GREATEST DANGER TO THE LITTLE ONE IS THE COWBOY HIMSELF!!!!!. YOU WON'T FIND THIS KIND OF STORY IN THE NY TIMES!!!. List...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney Plus Very Soon
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.
Gamespot
Twitch Now Lets Partners Stream On Rival Platforms
Twitch is updating its approach to its Partner Program, as the exclusivity agreement is being changed to allow its content creators to stream on other platforms. The partner program had previously denied users the option to stream on other platforms as part of an exclusivity deal, but Twitch has lifted this restriction.
Gamespot
Rift of the NecroDancer Reveal Trailer
The NecroDancer's back in a brand new rhythm game spinoff! Help Cadence navigate the modern world while repairing the rifts that have torn her life apart. Do rhythmic battle via rift mode, minigames, and boss battles! All to the beat of a brand new soundtrack from Danny Baranowsky & friends.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Harley Quinn #21 - Task Force XX Part 4
Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you're expectin' me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-of-alien- skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…
Gamespot
New Tales From The Borderlands Is Coming October 21
Gearbox Software has announced that New Tales from the Borderlands, a spiritual successor to Telltale Games' Tales from the Borderlands, is coming on October 21. The new game won't be a direct follow-up to the original game; instead, New Tales from the Borderlands will follow a new cast of characters.
Gamespot
The Game Awards Returns December 8, Adds "Best Adaptation" Award
After a 2021 event that saw the highest streaming numbers in its history, Geoff Keighley will present the 2022 Game Awards on December 8 live from Los Angeles. The ninth annual Game Awards will be broadcast live on over 40 streaming services around the world, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. This year will also mark the return of public ticket sales to the ceremony, pending health and safety guidelines from both the CDC and the city of Los Angeles.
Gamespot
Action Comics #1046
The climactic battle for the fate of Warworld is fast approaching, and the Authority is finally reunited…but no longer as allies! As Superman fights to retrieve a mythical ancient weapon that can free the people of Warworld, Natasha Irons, Midnighter, and O.M.A.C. fight for the souls of their own teammates. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude: it’s all hands on deck as the entire Super-family joins forces to recover the Genesis fragment from one of Superman’s earliest classic enemies!
Gamespot
Aya Neo Air Review - Small Form Factor, Big Time Performance
Handheld gaming PC manufacturer Aya Neo has released multiple truly impressive devices over the past year, including the Aya Neo Pro and Aya Neo Next, which has the best build quality of any handheld gaming device I've used. Aya Neo's first couple forays into the market were slightly bigger and bulkier than the Switch OLED, and they already push the limits of what I see as a portable device from a practical standpoint--though they aren't nearly as large as Valve's Steam Deck. With handheld PC gaming growing more popular with the help of the Steam Deck, some prospective buyers may be looking for a device that packs power within a smaller shell.
Comments / 0