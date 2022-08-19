ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant woman

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFXR's sister station, WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight...
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
FHP accuses man of stealing box truck in Tampa with chase ending in Gainesville

Florida Highway Patrol accuses a man of leading law enforcement officers on a chase, in a stolen truck, through Alachua County, ultimately ending in Gainesville. FHP says the driver was a 34-year-old Brandon J. Baker from Riverview, FL, which is near Tampa. Highway Patrol accuses Baker of being involved in a car jacking incident, Tampa, before stealing the box struck.
TAMPA, FL
