VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
Florida Woman Gets $1,800,000 Bond Trying To Smuggle 50 Grams Of Fentanyl Into Jail
A Florida woman is on the wrong side of the bars after attempting to take 50 grams of Fentanyl into a correctional facility. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections worked together to stop more than 50
Polk sheriff’s office searching for 2 men involved in diesel fuel theft
A Polk County Sheriff's Office detective is asking for the public's help with identifying two men involved in an ongoing fuel theft investigation.
fox13news.com
Caught on camera: Tampa carjacking suspect arrested in Gainesville after fleeing in box truck, troopers say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A wild pursuit was caught on Florida law enforcement's dash cameras and body camera footage after a suspect carjacked three drivers in Tampa and fled in a stolen box truck that had a GPS tracker. He was arrested about 130 miles away. According to police, 33-year-old Brandon...
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Suspect in custody after 2 Florida officers stabbed in knife attack: report
Both officers were taken to an area trauma center.
wfxrtv.com
Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFXR’s sister station, WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight...
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
Hillsborough County student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.
fox13news.com
Woman allegedly kidnapped, raped, nearly killed by estranged husband recounts horrific day before a jury
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman who says she was kidnapped and raped by her estranged husband took the stand at his trial on Wednesday. Alisa Mathewson has waited five years to tell her story of horror to a jury. "This is where he is going to kill me and they're...
mycbs4.com
FHP accuses man of stealing box truck in Tampa with chase ending in Gainesville
Florida Highway Patrol accuses a man of leading law enforcement officers on a chase, in a stolen truck, through Alachua County, ultimately ending in Gainesville. FHP says the driver was a 34-year-old Brandon J. Baker from Riverview, FL, which is near Tampa. Highway Patrol accuses Baker of being involved in a car jacking incident, Tampa, before stealing the box struck.
St. Pete murder victim’s phone used to look up question about prison sentence: affidavit
The St. Petersburg who was charged in her boyfriend's murder looked up whether killing someone in self-defense could land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
Person caught on surveillance video slashing tires in Seminole Heights
The Tampa Police Department is working to identify the individual caught on surveillance video slashing tires in Seminole Heights.
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
St. Pete woman who killed boyfriend looked up question about prison sentence: affidavit
Winter Haven Police make arrest in deadly July 4 shooting
Winter Haven Police said a man is in custody for the July 4 shooting that killed one man and injured two other people.
85 arrested in takedown of international drug smuggling ring; $12.8M in drugs, guns seized
Judd said the amount of fentanyl seized could have killed up to 96,000 people.
