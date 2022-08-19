Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Phys.org
Study first to link weed killer Roundup to convulsions in animals
A recent report by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80 percent of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. contained the herbicide glyphosate. A study by Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University takes this research one step further and is the first to link the use of the herbicide Roundup, a widely used weed killer, to convulsions in animals.
Phys.org
A person's true feelings can be revealed in language patterns
What someone says out loud about a group of people and how they actually feel about them aren't always the same thing, but a person's true sentiments about other groups of people can be revealed by the language patterns they use in describing their feelings. That's one of the key...
Phys.org
A more environmentally friendly air conditioner
Summer is in full swing in the U.S., and people are turning up their air conditioners to beat the heat. But the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could someday replace existing "A/Cs." It's much more environmentally friendly and uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space.
Phys.org
An extrasolar world covered in water?
An international team of researchers led by Charles Cadieux, a Ph.D. student at the Université de Montréal and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx), has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary system located in the Draco constellation about 100 light-years from Earth.
Phys.org
In a climate crisis, how do we treat businesses that profit from carbon pollution?
Introducing the New Zealand government's first Emissions Reduction Plan in June, climate change minister James Shaw observed: "The climate crisis is no longer something happening elsewhere, to someone else, in the future—it is happening here, to us, now." The plan, which sets the direction for climate action for the...
Phys.org
New fungus to help Australian farmers fight fast-spreading weed
Farmers now have a new biocontrol tool to help fight one of Australia's most challenging agricultural weeds, flaxleaf fleabane, which causes grain crop revenue losses of more than $43 million each year. Researchers from Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, are piloting the release of a fungus from Columbia to help farmers tackle the weed.
Phys.org
Did an accidental 'blood plague' in World of Warcraft help scientists model COVID better? The results are in
Way before COVID, in 2005 the World of Warcraft game developers accidentally introduced an extremely virulent highly contagious disease into this game which then spread to infect the whole fantasy world and caused a virtual pandemic. As far removed as this may seem from the goings on in the real...
Phys.org
Frozen in time, we've become blind to ways to build sustainability into our urban heritage
It was hard to keep up with all the bad news coming out of the recent Australia State of the Environment report. The dire state of natural places and First Nations heritage rightly attracted attention. However, one important finding was overlooked: the poor state of Australia's so-called historic heritage. The...
Phys.org
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
Phys.org
Pheasant meat sold for food found to contain many tiny shards of toxic lead
Eating pheasant killed using lead shot is likely to expose consumers to raised levels of lead in their diet, even if the meat is carefully prepared to remove the shotgun pellets and the most damaged tissue. A study has found that pheasants killed by lead shot contain many fragments of...
Phys.org
Archaeological excavations in Romania show life of earliest modern humans in Europe
In a new article in the journal Scientific Reports, Leiden archaeologist Wei Chu and colleagues report on recent excavations in Western Romania at the site of Româneşti, one of the most important sites in southeastern Europe associated with the earliest Homo sapiens. The site gives an important glimpse in how modern humans adapted to their new European environment.
Phys.org
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Phys.org
Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño
Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.
Phys.org
Maximizing could be key to minimizing our environmental footprint
Marketing scientists devote much of their work to understanding people's decision-making and how to influence it. There's been less effort devoted to what happens after people make their pick—do they like what they got days, weeks, or months after they've chosen it? Do they even use it much? A new study takes aim at those questions, with implications for how to tackle the problem of over-consumerism and all the planet-polluting stuff it generates.
Phys.org
Four species of limu receive Hawaiian names
In the year of the limu (edible water plant), four new species of Hawaiian red algae discovered in different areas across the Hawaiian Islands have been named and scientifically described by a team of international scientists, led by experts from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. One of the species has been named for respected community and conservation leader Laura Kalaukapu Thompson, who died in August 2020 at the age of 95. The scientific descriptions of the new algae species were published in Phycologia in August 2022.
Phys.org
Cage with caps: Selective confinement of rare-earth-metal hydrates in host molecules
Rare-earth metals are indispensable for many technical products, from smartphones, laptops, batteries, electromotors, and wind turbines, to catalysts. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Japanese team has now introduced a molecular "cage" with "caps" that can be used to selectively "confine" certain rare-earth-metal ions for isolation or recycling. The rare-earth...
Phys.org
Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions
Intermolecular interactions are the forces that pertain between molecules. In general, these interactions scarcely extend beyond the boundaries of molecules. For the most part, they are effective over distances of less than 1 nanometer (10-9 m). The largest distances discovered to date were in energy transmissions, where almost 10 nanometers...
Phys.org
Biologists discover how cancer-causing virus avoids triggering immune system response
The human immune system is a complex network of organs, cells and proteins that defend the body against infections and diseases. While our bodies work constantly to ensure invading infections don't breach the defenses, viruses are working just as hard to coerce our immune systems into allowing access and staying quiescent.
