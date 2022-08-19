ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Phys.org

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Nitrous oxide emissions from Corn Belt soils spike when soils freeze and thaw

Nitrous oxide may be much less abundant in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but as a greenhouse gas, it's a doozy. With a potency 300 times greater than CO2, nitrous oxide's warming potential, especially via agriculture, demands attention. University of Illinois and University of Minnesota researchers are answering the call....
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Maximizing could be key to minimizing our environmental footprint

Marketing scientists devote much of their work to understanding people's decision-making and how to influence it. There's been less effort devoted to what happens after people make their pick—do they like what they got days, weeks, or months after they've chosen it? Do they even use it much? A new study takes aim at those questions, with implications for how to tackle the problem of over-consumerism and all the planet-polluting stuff it generates.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño

Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Fighting climate change is wildly popular, but most Americans don't know that

Just after the U.S. Congress passed the nation's most substantial legislation aimed at battling climate change, a new study shows that the average American badly underestimates how much their fellow citizens support substantive climate policy. While 66-80% of Americans support climate action, the average American believes that number is 37-43%, the study found.
ENVIRONMENT

