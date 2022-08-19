Read full article on original website
Phys.org
In a climate crisis, how do we treat businesses that profit from carbon pollution?
Introducing the New Zealand government's first Emissions Reduction Plan in June, climate change minister James Shaw observed: "The climate crisis is no longer something happening elsewhere, to someone else, in the future—it is happening here, to us, now." The plan, which sets the direction for climate action for the...
Phys.org
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
Phys.org
One disaster after another: Why we must act on the reasons some communities are facing higher risks
The New Zealand town of Nelson remains in a state of emergency, with nearly 500 homes evacuated, after the region received more than three times its average August rainfall in less than five days last week. The prospect of yet more flooding is devastating, but thankfully there has been no...
Phys.org
Nitrous oxide emissions from Corn Belt soils spike when soils freeze and thaw
Nitrous oxide may be much less abundant in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but as a greenhouse gas, it's a doozy. With a potency 300 times greater than CO2, nitrous oxide's warming potential, especially via agriculture, demands attention. University of Illinois and University of Minnesota researchers are answering the call....
Phys.org
Maximizing could be key to minimizing our environmental footprint
Marketing scientists devote much of their work to understanding people's decision-making and how to influence it. There's been less effort devoted to what happens after people make their pick—do they like what they got days, weeks, or months after they've chosen it? Do they even use it much? A new study takes aim at those questions, with implications for how to tackle the problem of over-consumerism and all the planet-polluting stuff it generates.
Phys.org
Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño
Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.
Phys.org
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Phys.org
Fighting climate change is wildly popular, but most Americans don't know that
Just after the U.S. Congress passed the nation's most substantial legislation aimed at battling climate change, a new study shows that the average American badly underestimates how much their fellow citizens support substantive climate policy. While 66-80% of Americans support climate action, the average American believes that number is 37-43%, the study found.
