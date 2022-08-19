ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Look: Firefighters rescue escaped parrot from tree in Michigan

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqSsH_0hNeJyeo00

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan were called out to an unusual rescue when a pet parrot escaped from her home and perched on a high branch of a maple tree.

Firefighters in Ludington, Mich., came to the rescue of a parrot that escaped from her owner's home and perched in a high branch of a maple tree. Photo courtesy of the City of Ludington Fire Department/Facebook

The City of Ludington Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to a call for assistance from Ludington police when the bird, named Molly, perched high up in a maple tree and showed no signs of coming down on her own.

The department said firefighters have rescued three cats from trees during the past couple years, but the parrot rescue was a first.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach Molly and bring her back down to the ground for a reunion with her owner.

"The hours of training that we put in every year is normally not for these types of calls. But when we get to respond to these types of calls we rise to the level of training and get the job done," the department said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments

Captain America
7d ago

Thank you firefighters for responding to this call. What may seem trivial to some may also be the most important thing to others. Your service is duly noted and so greatly appreciated.

Reply
2
 

