ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska fentanyl overdoses reach crisis point

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEFlJ_0hNeJKn600

In October 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old.

“He loved Alaska,” said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. “He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city.”

The number of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Alaska has been increasing since 2018. The biggest spike came last year, when there were 253 overdose deaths — over 100 more than the year before.

“There are people who actively seek out fentanyl,” said Michael Troster with the Alaska High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. “But a lot of the overdoses can be attributed to people thinking they have one substance (Adderall) and it’s contaminated with fentanyl.”

One gram of fentanyl could kill 500 people. In the first three months of this year, law enforcement seized over 1,200 grams. That’s more than double what was seized all of last year. Retired DEA Agent Derek Maltz says a lot of it’s coming from Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ibuqf_0hNeJKn600
Fentanyl overdoses in Alaska have been rising since 2018.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office

“The cartels have a pipeline up the West Coast, through California, into Washington state,” Maltz said. “And obviously into Alaska. So, we’re seeing growing addiction.”

Since Bruce’s death, Sandy has been pushing for a law in his name. It’s aimed at creating a campaign to warn the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Bruce’s Law will provide federal-level awareness and prevention measures specifically surrounding the fentanyl crisis in the United States ,” Snodgrass said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOhay_0hNeJKn600
One gram of fentanyl could kill 500 people.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Dea Agent#Alaskan#Dea
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy