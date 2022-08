Adam Schefter sees the Bears moving on from OL Teven Jenkins prior to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. “I still think (Teven Jenkins) will be traded,” Schefter said on ESPN 1000’s Peggy and Dionne Show. “My belief is they’ll wind up trading him before the final roster cutdown day or right around there, if not before. My guess would be that he is not a Bear this season.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO