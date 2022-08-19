ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Abused Troy puppy looking for foster to adopt home

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CuA2_0hNeIW6N00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue based in Saratoga Springs, is looking for a home for a 9-month-old puppy who was found abandoned and injured in Troy in February. The puppy, Deniro, is still going through medical issues.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Deniro was found severely injured in a box in the parking lot of a Troy gas station on February 7. He was brought to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) and later underwent a four-hour surgery to repair his jaw. MHHS said his jaw reconstructive surgeries were paid in full thanks to donations from the public.

In May, Deniro was transferred from MHHS to Rottie Empire Rescue . Deniro’s alleged abuser, Khadijah Davis, 34, of Troy, still has a bench warrant out for her as she failed to report to the court.

Free Narcan training to be held throughout Saratoga County

Rottie Empire Rescue said Deniro is currently being evaluated for a total hip replacement, and will likely need hardware removal from his jaw and a possible knee repair. The rescue will continue to cover his medical expenses.

“We are looking for family who is willing to take him on while working closely with our rescue. He loves other animals and is truly a very sweet boy,” said Rottie Empire Rescue.

Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday

The rescue is looking for a foster to adopt home. If you are interested in fostering to adopt Dinero, you can fill out an application on the Rottie Empire Rescue website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: A Saratoga Birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you could celebrate your birthday anywhere in the world, where would it be? For one local racing fan, the answer will always be the Saratoga Race Course. Edward aka ‘Rusty’ Skeals celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family at the Saratoga Race Course. The Veteran has been coming to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
Saratoga Springs, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam breaks ground on first sensory-friendly, inclusive playground

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials have broke ground on Amsterdam’s first sensory-friendly, all-inclusive playground. The new playground will be located at the Barkley School in the Greater Amsterdam School District (GASD). Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said he secured $450,00 in funding for the new playground. Santabarbara was joined by City of Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti and […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Puppies#Abuser#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Rottie Empire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy