Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended first 2 games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will be without running back John Emery Jr. for the season opener against Florida State or the home opener against Southern. The Destrehan running back was hit with a two-game suspension, stemming from academic issues that sidelined him in 2021. The situation puts more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hooters announces NIL deals with LSU Offensive Linemen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hooters has announced new NIL deals with several LSU football players. Kimo Makane'ole, Lanson Smith, Fitzgeral West, Miles Frazier, Marcus Dumervil, Xavier Hill, and Kardell Thomas are all LSU offensive linemen who signed on with the new deals. The players will have a role...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

First day of school for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, faculty and staff at LSU return to school Monday, August 22. School officials have important reminders ahead of the big day and year ahead. There are COVID-19 steps being taken on campus during the new semester. The university mainly continues to encourage vaccines, boosters, and masks in crowded indoor spaces.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. -The LSU Police Department is investigating the reported abduction of a female student on campus overnight. "In the early morning hours, LSU Police made contact with the victim on campus," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. "Based on preliminary information, the incident overnight is being investigated as a 2nd degree kidnapping," he said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Cb#Florida State#Tigers
WAFB

Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Road near Meadow Park Avenue on Wednesday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a man reportedly jumped in front of a car. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed one person was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

La. state rep. apologizes after arrest for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state Rep. Larry Selders was arrested by Louisiana State Police at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. He was pulled over for allegedly doing burnouts and driving while intoxicated on East Boyd Drive near LSU. After several field tests, he was later taken to LSU Police Department for a breath test which troopers say he failed. He was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, issued a summons, and released.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that's the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

Alternating closures coming to La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that La. 1 northbound and southbound will have alternating left lane and right lane closures near the Intracoastal Bridge beginning on Friday, August 26, 2022, and will continue through Saturday, September 10, 2022. The closures will take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City of Baker to discuss speed bumps

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker will host a virtual Zoom meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 to discuss speed bumps. City leaders say the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. You can also join by telephone. To join dial:. US: +1 309 205 3325. Webinar ID: 852 8696...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there's a chance for you to get hired. Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

