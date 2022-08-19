ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lakers Daily

LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. She cried quietly as it was read. The jury deliberated 4 1/2 hours before reaching the verdict on Kobe Bryant Day, which is celebrated in LA on Aug. 24 because it represents his jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — and is the day after his birthday. He would have turned 44 on Tuesday. After the verdict, Vanessa Bryant posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her husband and daughter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lakers Daily

Report: Re-signing Dennis Schroder is a ‘legit consideration’ for the Lakers depending on how their roster takes shape

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly quiet 2022 NBA offseason despite all the rumors surrounding them. Though there have been several times in which a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving seemed imminent, it is looking like the potential of that actually happening is far more a dream than an actual reality. For that reason, the Lakers may be looking elsewhere to bolster their backcourt heading into the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

