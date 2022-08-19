Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Report: There’s fear No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren suffered ligament damage in foot due to play involving LeBron James
Last week, there was an incredible amount of excitement over a Seattle CrawsOver pro-am game due to the number of NBA stars that had agreed to take part. Two such stars were Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James and highly touted rookie Chet Holmgren. The game was unfortunately cut short...
Report: Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from Knicks
With the dream of adding Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 roster all but dissipated, the team is surely already looking elsewhere around the league for players that can improve the current roster. A few players that have recently cropped up in rumors include star guard Donovan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are potential trade targets for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make any major acquisitions this offseason, but point guard Patrick Beverley and forward Bojan Bogdanovic appear to be two potential trade targets for the storied franchise. As Lakers fans know well, the team has been at the center of a lot of trade...
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. She cried quietly as it was read. The jury deliberated 4 1/2 hours before reaching the verdict on Kobe Bryant Day, which is celebrated in LA on Aug. 24 because it represents his jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — and is the day after his birthday. He would have turned 44 on Tuesday. After the verdict, Vanessa Bryant posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her husband and daughter.
Lakers G League guard proclaims himself as the ‘best defender in the world’
South Bay Lakers guard Nate Pierre-Louis believes that he has what it takes to be an elite defender at the NBA level. In fact, he recently went so far as to claim that he is the best “defender in the world.” He went on to make it clear that he wants the opportunity to prove that fact at the NBA level.
NBA world comes together to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on ‘Mamba Day’
Ever since the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the basketball world has come up with countless ways and reasons to celebrate his life and contributions to the game of basketball. Aug. 24 offers a unique opportunity to do that because the date is comprised of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Wright argues why GOAT debate could be over after LeBron James completes his 20th season
Over the last several years, as LeBron James has won more championships and put together one monster individual season after another, he has gained a stronger foothold in the debate of who the greatest player ever is. Fox Sports 1 personality Nick Wright recently said that James can win the...
Dejounte Murray blown away by what LeBron James did with him after Seattle CrawsOver pro-am cancellation
Over the weekend, there was a lot of hype in Seattle over a CrawsOver pro-am game that was supposed to take place and include the likes of LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray and more. Though the game ended up getting cut short due to court conditions, NBA stars that...
Report: Re-signing Dennis Schroder is a ‘legit consideration’ for the Lakers depending on how their roster takes shape
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly quiet 2022 NBA offseason despite all the rumors surrounding them. Though there have been several times in which a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving seemed imminent, it is looking like the potential of that actually happening is far more a dream than an actual reality. For that reason, the Lakers may be looking elsewhere to bolster their backcourt heading into the 2022-23 season.
Magic Johnson shuts down rumors of him donating blood
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a man who has long been at the forefront when it comes to battling and surviving HIV, was recently brought into a social media controversy in which it looked like he was donating blood. Of course, the Red Cross has long held the posture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 NFL teams to send scouts to Notre Dame, Ohio State season opener
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes will do battle in the Horseshoe a week from Saturday. The
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0