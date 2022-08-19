Read full article on original website
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
A gem for shopping, eating west of Denver | Main Street Colorado
Anyone who has lived in Colorado long enough knows about Pearl Street. But no one knows the namesake — not exactly. Pearl is thought to have been wife to one of the creators of the Boulder City Town Co. This was the company of 54 men who further developed the place that was hunting grounds for Arapaho tribes before outsiders settled it as a supply hub for miners.
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
Check Out This Epic Summer Tubing Hill In Colorado
While summer is winding down, we still have a little over a month until we officially turn the calendar to fall on September 21. One of the things that I fully intend on taking advantage of is something that up until now had no idea existed, the summer tubing hill in Granby at YMCA of the Rockies--Snow Mountain Ranch.
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Check Out Abandoned Colorado Schoolhouse at Heil Valley Ranch
Colorado is full of history and if we're lucky, sometimes we are even given the opportunity to check out some of these historic places years later. That is the case with a place in Boulder County called Heil Valley Ranch. Location of Colorado's Heil County Ranch. Heil County Ranch sits...
Native Colorado grass saving water in Arapahoe County
LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County is getting back to its native roots by replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The goal is to save water. The Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the hot summer months, while the native prairie grass will not require irrigation at all.
Denver breaks 64-year-old daily rainfall record
Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country, but you might be shocked to discover that you do not have to actually leave the metro area to find it.
