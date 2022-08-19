ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Nearly 7K illegal marijuana plants, 2 guns seized in Klamath County

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon State Police says it seized two firearms and nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants during a search of about 40 greenhouses in Klamath County on Wednesday.

Officials from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a large illegal grow operation off Ferguson Mountain Road, near Beatty, Ore.

The search ended with 6,916 illegal marijuana plants being seized and ultimately destroyed.

Authorities also seized a couple semi-automatic rifles which did not have serial numbers. OSP said both guns were loaded with high-capacity magazines.

The illegal operation allegedly used about 1 million gallons of water that police say was pumped from an illegal well on-site.

An investigation is underway.

oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 22

On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty. After the operation was concluded, a total of 6,916 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. A percentage of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in various stages of being processed. Also located and seized were two semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers. Both firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines and found near multiple, loaded magazines. The illegal operation involved approximately forty greenhouses and the use of an estimated one million gallons of water, which was pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secure, to assist with the investigation. The case is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in Oregon fire lookout theft arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into an Oregon Department of Forestry fire lookout tower. Deputies say once inside, the man stole important equipment for early fire detection. Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted Tuesday...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

AUTHORITIES SEIZE 6,916 PLANTS DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Fire breaks out behind apartments on Klamath Falls

Yesterday around 4:00 pm, a fire broke out in Klamath Falls behind the Florence Apartments along the canal off California Avenue near highway 97. Fire crews were able to reach it quickly, only allowing it to spread to a little over an acre, before they had the fire under control around 4:30 pm. The Southbound US97 ramp was temporarily closed, but has reopened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

$26 Million headed to the Klamath Basin

Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
OREGON STATE
lakecountyexam.com

Local credit unions intend to merge

The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
