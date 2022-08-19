Monmouth College has matriculated its class of 2026. There are more than 260 new members of the Monmouth community — coming to the College from 176 high schools, 25 states, and 23 countries. Students have actually slowly been arriving on campus since the end of July with more than 50 participants in the three-week Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities research program, known as SOFIA. That was followed by the arrival of students playing on fall athletic teams, marching band members and student leaders. This past Saturday the remainder of new students stepped onto the Maple City campus. The matriculation ceremony for the Class of 2026 was moved into the Huff Athletic Center for the first time. Rainy conditions moved the ceremony from its usual location in front of Wallace Hall. President Clarence Wyatt at the matriculation ceremony told members of the Class of 2026 that their Monmouth academic and cocurricular experiences would combine to give them excellent preparation for their careers.

