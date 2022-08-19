Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Monmouth College matriculates Class of 2026, classes start Wednesday
Monmouth College has matriculated its class of 2026. There are more than 260 new members of the Monmouth community — coming to the College from 176 high schools, 25 states, and 23 countries. Students have actually slowly been arriving on campus since the end of July with more than 50 participants in the three-week Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities research program, known as SOFIA. That was followed by the arrival of students playing on fall athletic teams, marching band members and student leaders. This past Saturday the remainder of new students stepped onto the Maple City campus. The matriculation ceremony for the Class of 2026 was moved into the Huff Athletic Center for the first time. Rainy conditions moved the ceremony from its usual location in front of Wallace Hall. President Clarence Wyatt at the matriculation ceremony told members of the Class of 2026 that their Monmouth academic and cocurricular experiences would combine to give them excellent preparation for their careers.
Four arrested on warrants in Wataga
UPDATE: Four Knox County residents with numerous outstanding warrants were arrested on Monday. According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Galesburg residents 26-year-old Jacques Johnson and 25-year-old Theresa Cantu of Galesburg, and 19-year-old Nathan Cantu and 18-year-old Rey Cantu — both of Wataga, were arrested after an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga.
Galesburg Council to vote updated mural ordinance
Galesburg City Council can give final approval Monday night to an updated ordinance regarding where murals are allowed and the process for their approval. Right now the ordinance only allows murals in the B3 zoning district, Central Business District, and the CPD, Comprehensive Planned Development District. The update would allow murals in any non-residential zoning district.
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
Man accused of killing Knox County deputy asks judge for venue change and limited media coverage
Daylon Richardson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist, has asked the judge in his case for a change of venus and to limit the scope of media coverage. Richardson faces two counts of murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. Richardson’s case is in Henry County since that’s where his vehicle struck Weist. Judge Norma Kauzlarich will hear arguments on the motion to limit media coverage on Sept. 19. Richardson’s Attorney, Henry County Public Defender Lance Camp also requested a continuance in the case, saying he had hundreds of hours of video to go through and was still waiting on some discovery. Judge Kauzlarich told Richardson that once his attorney has had a chance to look over the discovery he would be able to make a decision regarding a change in venue.
State approves Galesburg for $2 million downtown grant
The Galesburg Downtown will get another big hand towards its ongoing beautification efforts in the form of a $2 million grant. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that Galesburg’s been approved for one of the three submissions for the State of Illinois’ Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Grant program. The grant will fund reconstructing Parking Lot H, the lot across the street from the Orpheum Theater.
Galesburg Council approves new bonus incentives to recruit police hires
Galesburg Aldermen approved incentives for recruiting officers to the Galesburg Police Department. Staffing shortages that have plagued departments around the U.S. have left GPD 7 officers short of what the council has budgeted. The incentives would give new officers a $2,000 sign-on bonus, and an extra $2,000 per year for...
Monmouth awarded $3M for public square re-beautification project
The State of Illinois announced this week that the City of Monmouth would receive $3 Million as part of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program. 50 communities, also including Galesburg, Kewanee, and Aledo were awarded a portion of $106 Million towards projects to revitalize commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state.
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession of a machine gun
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Thursday for possession of a machine gun. According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. was previously indicted in Dec. 2021. On Dec. 15, 2021, Peoria Police attempted...
iheart.com
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
KWQC
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June. Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor. According to court records, Blunt...
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
Monmouth Aldermen approve golf cart ordinance
The Monmouth City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that regulates the operation of golf carts and slower-moving, non-highway vehicles within the city. Aldermen approved the ordinance on first reading by a 6-2 vote. The city ordinance requires these vehicles to meet a minimum safety standard for equipment and include...
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
KCJJ
Davenport woman faces drug and weapon charges after traffic stop
A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a handgun. Police say 21-year-old Lataya Johnson was a passenger in a black Saturn SUV stopped by officers for not having license plates. Upon contact, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
Former Galesburg Alderman sentenced to 180 days on meth charge
Former Galesburg City Council member Lindsay Hillery last week was sentenced to about 180 days in jail on a meth possession charge. It’s the same traffic stop that lead to Hillery’s resignation from the Council in July of 2021. 43-year-old Hillery’s sentencing follows being found guilty at a...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
