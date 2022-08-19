Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0