Eric Musselman has a few months to put together a plan for a completely brand new team. Adding a foreign tour to Spain and Italy helped Musselman and the Arkansas staff get a better feel for its new-look roster. Arkansas went 4-0 against international competition, and some of the biggest newcomers like Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile and five-star freshmen Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black shined.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO