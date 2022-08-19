ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby Championship: Faf de Klerk returns as South Africa make two changes for Australia

Faf de Klerk returns to South Africa's starting XV for their Rugby Championship match against Australia, live on Sky Sports on Saturday. The Springboks' encounter with the Wallabies is the first of two Rugby Championship matches on the day, with New Zealand later hosting Argentina. Coverage of the back-to-back matches starts at 6:20am on Sky Sports Main Event.
BREAKING NEWS: Euro 2022 winner Ellen White RETIRES at 33, just three weeks after starting for England in the final at Wembley, as the Lionesses' all-time record goalscorer hands over to 'the next generation'

Ellen White, the Lionesses' all-time leading goalscorer, announced her retirement from football on Monday, insisting it was 'time to watch the next generation shine'. White, 33, retires on a high after helping England make history by winning the European Championship for the first time this summer. The striker, capped 113...
Super League: Team of the week for Round 24 of the regular season

We go through the statistics and put together our team of the week from Round 24 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) The full-back was among the stand-outs for the Red Devils as they scored another eye-catching result by defeating Catalans Dragons 46-14 on Saturday.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
Mendy's error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds on Sunday featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. The late sending-off of center back Kalidou Koulibaly completed a miserable afternoon at a...
India beats Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to win ODI series

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Using barely half its allotted overs, India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to win their three-match one-day international cricket series with a game to spare. India scored 167-5 in 25.4 overs at Harare Sports Club in reply to Zimbabwe’s 161 all out in 38.1 overs...
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
Mohamed Salah: Manchester United vs Liverpool will always be special

Mohamed Salah is adamant Manchester United versus Liverpool retains its illustrious status in spite of their indifferent starts to the Premier League campaign. Liverpool and United go in search of their first victory of the season when English football's most-decorated clubs renew their rivalry at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports.
Sunday Tips

Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
