SkySports
Rugby Championship: Faf de Klerk returns as South Africa make two changes for Australia
Faf de Klerk returns to South Africa's starting XV for their Rugby Championship match against Australia, live on Sky Sports on Saturday. The Springboks' encounter with the Wallabies is the first of two Rugby Championship matches on the day, with New Zealand later hosting Argentina. Coverage of the back-to-back matches starts at 6:20am on Sky Sports Main Event.
BREAKING NEWS: Euro 2022 winner Ellen White RETIRES at 33, just three weeks after starting for England in the final at Wembley, as the Lionesses' all-time record goalscorer hands over to 'the next generation'
Ellen White, the Lionesses' all-time leading goalscorer, announced her retirement from football on Monday, insisting it was 'time to watch the next generation shine'. White, 33, retires on a high after helping England make history by winning the European Championship for the first time this summer. The striker, capped 113...
SkySports
Zak Crawley: Should England opener keep his spot for second Test against South Africa despite wretched run of form?
"We don't necessarily look for consistency with Zak. It's about match-winning performances and being able to do special things." This backing from England assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't really have been stronger after Zak Crawley's first-innings nine at Lord's, his sixth single-figure score in Test matches this summer. But is...
SkySports
Super League: Team of the week for Round 24 of the regular season
We go through the statistics and put together our team of the week from Round 24 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) The full-back was among the stand-outs for the Red Devils as they scored another eye-catching result by defeating Catalans Dragons 46-14 on Saturday.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
SkySports
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
SkySports
The Hundred: Laura Wolvaardt hits unbeaten 90 as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals in thriller
Deandra Dottin's six sixes came in vain for Manchester Originals as Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 90 from 49 balls dragged Northern Superchargers to a stunning comeback win at Headingley with the home side triumphing by seven wickets... Story of the match. Dottin calls herself the 'World Boss' and she played like...
SkySports
Burnley 3-3 Blackpool: Tangerines launch comeback to earn draw in fierce encounter at Turf Moor
Blackpool staged a spirited second-half comeback to secure a 3-3 draw at Burnley after falling 3-1 behind at Turf Moor where both teams finished the game with 10 men. Sonny Carey and Ian Maatsen were both red-carded by referee Keith Stroud in the 85th minute as a thrilling Lancashire derby boiled over.
FOX Sports
Mendy's error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds
LEEDS, England (AP) — A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds on Sunday featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. The late sending-off of center back Kalidou Koulibaly completed a miserable afternoon at a...
Cricket-Pakistan unveil test venues for England series in December
Aug 22 (Reuters) - England will play test matches against Pakistan in December in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi on their first tour of the country for 17 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.
India beats Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to win ODI series
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Using barely half its allotted overs, India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to win their three-match one-day international cricket series with a game to spare. India scored 167-5 in 25.4 overs at Harare Sports Club in reply to Zimbabwe’s 161 all out in 38.1 overs...
SkySports
Test cricket might go down to five or six teams, says former South Africa captain Graeme Smith
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes Test cricket could "be down to five or six nations" in the future. The 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme was released this week, revealing that England will play 43 Tests in that period, Australia 40 and India 38 - but South Africa only 28 and Pakistan just 27.
BBC
Keira Walsh: Manchester City reject six-figure offer for England midfielder from Barcelona
Manchester City have turned down a six-figure offer from Barcelona as they try to fend off interest in key midfielder Keira Walsh. The England star, 25, has a year remaining on her contract at City and attracted attention from several top European clubs this summer. Reports suggest Walsh is a...
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II Stakes: Inspiral to be aimed at Ascot's Champions Day by Gosden team
Fans of Inspiral may have to wait until October to see her again, following her superb victory in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last week. The John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Frankel secured the third Group One success of her career, beating Light Infantry a neck in the mile contest.
SkySports
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment
James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
New Zealand beats West Indies by 50 runs in 2nd 1-day match
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Finn Allen made 96 and Tim Southee took 4-22 as New Zealand beat the West Indies by 50 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system in the second one-day international Friday to level the three-match series. New Zealand made 212 batting first and the West Indies were...
SkySports
Mohamed Salah: Manchester United vs Liverpool will always be special
Mohamed Salah is adamant Manchester United versus Liverpool retains its illustrious status in spite of their indifferent starts to the Premier League campaign. Liverpool and United go in search of their first victory of the season when English football's most-decorated clubs renew their rivalry at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Sunday Tips
Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
SkySports
Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch team's manager has taken a swipe at United's lack of Champions League football. United are thought to be encouraged that Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over...
SkySports
Usyk v AJ 2 undercard LIVE! Watch British rising star Ben Whittaker in his second professional fight
British boxing's rising star Ben Whittaker continues his ascent on Saturday night as he faces Petar Nosic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic silver medallist starred on his professional debut in Bournemouth with an emphatic second-round knockout win over Greg O'Neill.
