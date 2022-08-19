FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Coaching Staff Features Mix of New Faces, Established Veterans
Ohio State is counting on a quartet of new assistant coaches to lead a defensive turnaround and improve its offensive line play this season, while it also has a bevy of new support staffers to help the Buckeyes perform at their best. Coaching changes are part of the deal just...
Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing
In a pair of Central Ohio campaign stops Tuesday, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan drew distinctions with his Republican opponent and tried to mend fences with skeptical supporters. At Zanesville Treatment Services Ryan got a look behind the scenes at an outpatient addiction treatment clinic. Executive director Brad Hess gave Ryan a tour […] The post Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
wksu.org
Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants
Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON
HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
sciotopost.com
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
7,000 Ohio workers wanted for Intel chip plants
Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel plants
Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
7,000 construction workers are needed for Ohio's largest economic development project
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio - Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WHIZ
Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
