Matt Altman Shares Photo with Kids After News of Wife's Domestic Violence Arrest
Matt Altman posted a new photo hanging out with his twins on Thursday following news that his wife had been arrested and charged with domestic violence. The sweet photo shared on Instagram showed the star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles cuddled up with London and Ashton, both 4. "Fun...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
Texas nurse facing murder charges for fiery Los Angeles crash was reportedly volatile after breakups
Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The traveling nurse who is facing murder charges for allegedly plowing through a Los Angeles intersection at 90 mph last week reportedly had...
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
Alleged Disneyland Cast Member Implicated in YouTuber’s Child ‘Predator Catch’
YouTuber, conservative comedian and self-proclaimed child predator catcher @Black_biden83 allegedly identified a Disneyland Cast Member as a child predator in a recent YouTube video. In his YouTube video titled "Predator catch #20," @Black_biden83 alleges a supposed Disneyland Cast Member named "Greg" communicated with him and invited him to both Disneyland...
Autopsy: Rob Adams Shot 7 Times In Back While 'Running Away' From Police
There was no reason for them to shoot this black man running away from them, seven times," renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.
Scott Disick of 'The Kardashians' flips car, suffers minor injuries after crash, LASD says
Scott Disick, a reality star known for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians," crashed his car over the weekend in Calabasas.
Suspect in custody after police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in California
A man accused of shooting a police officer in the face and then leading SWAT on an hours-long standoff in southern California is in custody. The Arcadia Police Department was initially dispatched to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was "disturbing the peace," Arcadia PD Lt. Brett Bourgeous said during a press conference.
‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer: WATCH
Armie Hammer has found himself in some hot water. For, some of his alleged victims and family members are now speaking out against the actor in the new trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. The new trailer is just over three minutes long and the new series is...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Kevin Federline
During her Amp livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid about her opinion on Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline and his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called him a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself,"...
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
