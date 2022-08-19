ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Six COVID-19 related deaths reported in Hidalgo County

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VLjS_0hNeETsi00

EDINBURG, Texas (VallleyCentral) — An additional six COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Department on Friday.

According to a news release, three of the people who died were unvaccinated. The deceased ranged in age from 40 to over 70 years old.

There have been 1,002 newly reported positive cases.

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

The release stated there 118 patients currently in Hidalgo County hospitals and 19 patients of them are in intensive care units.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county has risen to 3,968.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

70-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fully vaccinated individual from Cameron County died of COVID-19 today. Cameron County Public Health reported a man in his 70s from Brownsville died of the virus. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,286. An additional 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. Of the 199 new cases, 46 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

232 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Heath reported over 200 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 232 cases, 47 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County also reported 184 cases were based on antigen testing and 1 case based on at-home testing. The county also reported one COVID-19 related death. The […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Edinburg, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
police1.com

Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents

The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
ValleyCentral

Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
anjournal.com

Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain

Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

DOJ: Three arrested for trafficking wildlife, including poison dart frogs, pythons and more

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Mexican men were arrested on charges of attempting to export wildlife. Jonathan Roberto Rojas-Casados, 32, Roberto Rojas-Ramirez, 50, and Roberto Angel Roman-Alvarez, 27, were indicted on Tuesday in connection to the transport of the animals, a news release from the Department of Justice stated. According to the release, the men […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash

Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRGV

Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville

Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of Hidalgo

The city of Hidalgo implemented stage 2 water restrictions. According to the city, irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to Sunday's and Thursday's for street addresses ending in an even number and Saturday's and Wednesday's for street addresses ending in an odd number.
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

US Rep. Flores visits Port of Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, recently met with representatives from the Port of Harlingen and the Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District. The port’s media release said in Flores’s first visit, she met with commissioners and other officials to discuss federal-related issues such as infrastructure, economic impact, channel operations, as well […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito to begin spraying for mosquitos

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito will continue to spray for mosquitos until the pest population decreases. San Benito conducts the majority of Vector Control operations such as fumigation early in the morning or late at night when mosquito activity is most active and winds are calm. High wind speed and […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Public input wanted for mini reservoir plan

The plan to build a mini reservoir in the Edinburg and Edcouch-Elsa area was presented Tuesday at the Region M Water Planning Group. If approved, the mini reservoir would sit along the main flood way, not the Raymondville drain, according to officials. The project would include a treatment plant that...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy