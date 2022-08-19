Read full article on original website
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Paul Roma Slams Hulk Hogan, Claims His Act Is Phony
– During a recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma slammed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, saying he started buying into his own act and can’t wrestle. Roma also alleged an incident where WWE Superstars were meeting sick children in Detroit. At one point Hogan remarked, “We’re not getting paid for this,” when asked to meet another child. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
Various News: Tony Nese Teases Ruining CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese hinted that he may try to ruin tonight’s AEW World title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Moxley attacked Nese on his way to the ring last week. He wrote: “Would be a shame if someone ruined this….”
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
Rey Mysterio Recalls Talking To Dominik’s Teacher About Eddie Guerrero Storyline, First Time Meeting Paul Heyman
Rey Mysterio recently looked back on his infamous storyline with Eddie Guerrero involving the paternity of his son Dominik and having to talk to Dominik’s teacher about it. The storyline played out on WWE TV in 2005 when Guerrero and Mysterio were feuding after the former turned heel, and led to his eventually claiming that Dominik was his son and not Rey’s. It culminated in a ladder match for the custody of Dominik at that year’s SummerSlam.
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Edge Teases Retirement in Toronto Next Year After WWE Raw Goes Off-Air
– As noted, Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw in Toronto. After the match, Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, came out to save her husband from a beatdown by The Judgment Day. After the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Edge cut a promo for his hometown crowd, possibly teasing that he might soon be retiring again from wrestling.
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
Chris Jericho On Possible Return To WWE, Implies WWE Wants Him Back
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chris Jericho about possible matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in WWE, which Jericho reacted to. He said: “They’ve already happened….multiple times.”. Not only have both matches happened, but he’s wrestled them both at Wrestlemania. That led...
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
Amazing Red On the Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer, Says The First One Was a Mistake
Amazing Red is the creator of the Canadian Destroyer, and he recently discussed the origins of the fan-favorite maneuver. The Destroyer has even been seen on WWE programming in recent times, with Edge doing the move on this week’s Raw and Bad Bunny hitting the move in his tag match alongside Damien Priest against Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Red spoke about the move during an AMA on the SquaredCircle subreddit and you can see a couple of highlights below:
WWE News: Ciampa Shares Pic With Johnny Gargano From Raw, Gigi Dolan Posts Selfies Online
Johnny Gargano and Ciampa had a DIY reunion backstage at Raw, and Ciampa shared a pic of the two online. Ciampa posted the photo from Monday’s show, as you can see as the fourth image in the post below. He wrote, referencing their habit of photobombing Bobby Roode back in NXT:
Details From AEW Talent Meeting, WWE Executives Told Not to Tamper With AEW Contracts
AEW held a talent meeting before tonight’s episode of Dynamite and details on what transpired in the meeting have been revealed. PWInsider reports that Tony Khan was “very animated and impassioned” during the meeting, with Fightful Select noting that Khan was “fired up” for the meeting which took place between 3 PM and 4 PM ET.
