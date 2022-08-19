ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 2

Related
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metairie, LA
Cars
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Metairie, LA
Crime & Safety
WGNO

Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say

City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Lopinto
WDSU

Treme gas station shooting injures two

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun

NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in Central City. The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:32 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. Investigators are currently in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday

As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Loyola Maroon

Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say

A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said. The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy