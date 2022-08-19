Read full article on original website
Related
Attempted burglary leads to discovery of ski mask, gun and money: Kenner PD
According to the Kenner PD, around 9:00 p.m., they received a call about the attempted home burglary.
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
fox8live.com
Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say
City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
Man shot, killed on South Johnson St., details developing
The NOPD says they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound
WDSU
Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
RELATED PEOPLE
houmatimes.com
HPD needs assistance identifying suspect vehicle involved in July shooting
The Houma Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public with identifying the persons and vehicles depicted in the attached video. This is related to the homicide that occurred near the intersection of Naquin and Main Street on July 1st, 2022. As seen in the video...
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
WDSU
Treme gas station shooting injures two
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
wbrz.com
12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun
NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in Central City. The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:32 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. Investigators are currently in the...
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Central City, marking the second homicide in about three hours in New Orleans, police said. The most recent shooting was reported to police at 10:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson (map), police said. The man died at the scene, and his name and age have not been released.
NOLA.com
Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday
As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bogalusa mayor calls for calm after woman killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday
BOGALUSA, La. — A grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. The shooting happened around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police say several shots were fired at a house in the 1400 block of Main Street while multiple people were inside the home. According to Bogalusa Police,...
WDSU
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her children found temporarily incompetent, treatment plan set
NEW ORLEANS — A woman accused of stabbing her two young children — killing her 3-year-old daughter — earlier this month has been found temporarily incompetent to move forward with the legal process. Janee Pedesclaux's doctors recommended she be sent to a state hospital for treatment to...
Loyola Maroon
Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say
A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said. The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Gretna woman arrested after using gasoline while grilling, igniting neighbor's home, police say
Authorities suspect a Gretna woman who used gasoline to light a barbeque grill accidentally set her neighbor's house ablaze Saturday evening when the fuel can ignited, according to an arrest report. No one was injured in the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Hero Drive, said Chief...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 2