ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GUC hits another safety milestone

By Steve Hawley, Greenville Utilities Commission, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KbIB_0hNeCHSo00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities has achieved an important milestone — one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. GUC previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020.

A media release from GUC announced the news.

“Considering the challenges of delivering electric, water, sewer, and natural gas to nearly 168,000 customer connections, it is a remarkable feat to work a million hours without a major injury.

“This accomplishment did not happen by accident, however, GUC places a high value on employee safety, prioritizing working safely and keeping their customers safe and has invested in a strong award-winning safety program with several processes to ensure employees work together to identify and control exposures to hazards. Some of the processes being peer-to-peer and employee-led.”

The recognition comes in addition to other milestones GUC has reached and honors for safety the organization has received on a state and national level.

GUC has achieved other milestones in recent years as well as been recognized for its safety record by State and National organizations.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” said General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon. “Nothing is more important than keeping our employees and our customers safe. It’s part of our mission statement: Greenville Utilities is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those we serve by safely providing reliable utility solutions at the lowest reasonable cost, with exceptional customer service in an environmentally responsible manner.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Local organizations help collect food for students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local organizations are working together to make sure children are fed ahead of the new school year. Children Healthy Eating on the Weekend (CHEW) partnered with Veterans Services of the Carolinas and Jacksonville Board of Realtors to hold a food drive. Organizers said the drive was much needed as the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

14-week late-start classes at PCC start Sept. 1

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Fall Semester is underway at Pitt Community College, but opportunities remain for those still interested in taking classes.    According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, the college will offer 14-, 12- and eight-week courses this fall. They begin Sept. 1, Sept. 19 and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue to host graduation ceremony on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue will hold a graduation ceremony for seven of its newest cadets on Thursday. The Fire Academy Graduation Recognition Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. The cadets are now fully-trained firefighters and EMTs after completing over 800 hours of training. The graduation ceremony […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

South Creek Middle School distributes free school supplies

OAK CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — South Creek Middle School’s principal, teachers and staff handed out pencils, notebooks and other items in Oak City Wednesday. School officials said it was a small way to help families struggling with rising prices. “I’m really grateful and appreciate they are taking steps,” said Alice Crowell, a local mother. “They […]
OAK CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

Craven County intersection to be worked on to improve safety

NEW BERN, N.C. – A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be reconfigured to improve safety. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The improvement is known as a reduced-conflict intersection, which reduces the risk of crashes and […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two new community projects to be funded by American Rescue Plan funds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Commissioners decided Monday night to move forward with plans to develop two gymnasium community centers. The board members said they want the new community centers to serve as transformational works that reflect Pitt County’s future. “In listening to the citizens, there was a strong need for […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC school bus stop law: What you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville Utilities#State
WNCT

How to safely post back-to-school photos on social media

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As students head back to school, parents will be eager to share pictures of their kids on social media. Officials though are warning about certain parts of those posts. Parents pose their kids with fun signs that show what grade a student is going into, what school and their interests. Unfortunately, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Officials urge vaccinations for students ahead of new school year

GREENVLLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County health officials are encouraging everyone to make sure students up to date on their required vaccinations before school starts on Monday. North Carolina law requires all students in the state to have certain immunizations for the new school year. Laurie Reed, manager for the ECU Health Medical Center School […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Perfect Week 1 means no changes in Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We got it right, at least for the first week. All nine of the high school football teams selected in the Week 1 Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll won last Friday. As a result, there were no changes to last week’s poll. New Bern remains No. 1 followed by Tarboro. Click […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Aurora Fossil Museum helps identify walrus fossil tusk found in ENC

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Aurora Fossil Museum has a number of incredible finds housed at its facility, including those famous shark teeth. So you can imagine their surprise when they were told about something quite uncommon that was found in the area. Aurora is home to the Aurora Fossil Museum, which assists in the […]
AURORA, NC
WNCT

Craven Arts Council and Gallery to hold multiple events in September

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – September is going to be a busy month for Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Coastal Photo Club Exhibition Local photography group exhibits at Bank of the Arts Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern September 1-30 Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, from 5-8 p.m. Craven Arts Council and […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man

Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville police investigating shooting that kills …. Winterville Watermelon Festival returns for 37th …. Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces major drug …. Aurora Fossil Museum helps identify Walrus fossil …. Officials urge vaccinations for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy