Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
Residents to consider expansion of Pottawatomie County Commission in November, following successful petition
Pottawatomie County residents will consider expanding the commission this November after a successful grassroots petition effort was waged by a member of the Planning Commission. It’s the second ballot question for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Earlier this month, the commission unanimously approved a resolution asking voters to consider...
1350kman.com
Riley County announces free Property Fraud Alert service
Riley County’s Register of Deeds, Amy Manges, announced a new service in Monday’s Commission meeting. The service is free to Riley County residents and businesses. Manges recommends making profiles for name variations; for example, William also requests alerts for Bill. Although you must register each name separately, you can use the same phone number or email to get text or email alerts. The service only searches names, not property addresses, but the Deeds’ Office files liens manually.
1350kman.com
Riley County COVID Update: 8/24/22
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 87 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Riley County between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19. The incidence rate is 117.2, putting Riley County back into the HIGH incidence category, one week after the county had dipped into the substantial category for the first time in almost two months. Ascension Via Christi was said to be caring for two COVID-19 positive patients as of Wednesday, including a patient in the ICU on a ventilator.
1350kman.com
Topeka man indicted for making false statement on weapons purchase
Federal prosecutors allege a Topeka man lied about the recipients of several weapons he bought. A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment against 26-year-old Todd Hetherington, on three counts of making false statements when obtaining a handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hetherington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
Manhattan crews working on two temporary street projects near Aggieville, Westloop
Traffic will be slowed around Bluemont and North Manhattan Avenue for the next few days. Crews with McCown Gordon closed both eastbound lanes before sunrise Tuesday to pour new concrete but were expected to wrap up pouring in time for the morning commute, to allow the inside (north) eastbound lane to reopen.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/23/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan on August 23, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. A 38-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his unoccupied car was shot four times. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
1350kman.com
In Focus 8/24/22: USD 384, UFM, USD 475
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 384 Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox. We also spoke with UFM Community Learning Center Executive Director Aliah Mestrovich Seay. In our final segment we spoke with USD 475 Geary County Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston.
1350kman.com
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program names Riley County’s Steve Schurle to class of 2022/23
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program’s Founder Representative, Vivienne Uccello, announces Steve Schurle has been chosen to attend a leadership program. In his application, Schurle said he recognizes we need each other for continued growth in the region and he hopes that through his participation in the program he will gain a better understanding of how the region is intertwined.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
K-State Extension offering gardener educational events
Riley County Extension Agent Gregg Eyestone invites residents to a couple of educational events. Saturday at Blueville Nursery is free. The Master Gardener Trainees Course is $100. In return, the students will volunteer to help educate the community in gardening skills. The course is eight classes, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information and to apply, go to https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/
1350kman.com
GoFundMe set up for Wamego mail carrier injured in Sunday wreck
A GoFundMe has been established for a Wamego mail truck driver involved in an automobile crash Sunday near Silver Lake. Family member Sarah Filinger says the fundraiser was set up to pay for travel and medical expenses after 38-year-old Shawn Adams was involved in a three-vehicle crash while delivering Amazon packages for the US Postal Service.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man injured in Wabaunsee County crash
A Manhattan man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Che Yu Wang was driving his Jeep Westbound near Wabaunsee Road before veering left on the roadway, overcorrecting, striking a nearby ditch, overturning, and settling against the median before catching fire.
1350kman.com
Riley County senior shares his love for Jeeps
Lowell May, affectionately nicknamed “Old May”, has a passion for Jeeps and enjoys sharing his love for and knowledge of the vehicle with members of the community. May spoke at the Riley County Senior Center Friday about the car’s military origin. May’s Jeep passion started back in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1350kman.com
K-State Faces Pair of Opponents in Texas This Weekend
Kansas State (0-1-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) at UTRGV (0-2-0, 0-0-0 WAC) Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | UTRGV Soccer and Track Complex | Brownsville, Texas. Last meeting: Sept. 19, 2021 – Manhattan, Kan. Last Result: K-State won, 2-0 Against the WACe: 1-0-0 MATCH #4. Kansas State (0-1-1,...
1350kman.com
Wyatt Thompson Elected to Broadcasting Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Wyatt Thompson, who is entering his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats, will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as he is one of three inductees to be enshrined in the Class of 2022. The ceremony...
1350kman.com
K-State Sets Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced the complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa, participation in the 2022 Paradise Jam, a unique neutral site matchup against Wisconsin in the Brew City Battle and hosting South Dakota State in a neutral site game at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City in mid-December.
1350kman.com
Tang Signs JUCO Transfer Anthony Thomas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang added another key piece to his team on Sunday afternoon (August 21) with the signing of sophomore transfer Anthony Thomas (Silver Spring, Md./Olympus Prep Academy/Tennessee-Martin/Tallahassee [Fla.] Community College) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0