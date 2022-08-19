ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

ECU Health hospitals receive Get With The Guidelines awards

By Stan Cleiland, ECU Health Public Relations
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Health hospitals have received several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for their work in treating stroke, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart attack, and heart failure.

These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“ECU Health’s recognition by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association through the Get With The Guidelines awards further demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality care across the region,” said Teresa Anderson, PhD, RN, NE-BC, senior vice president of quality at ECU Health.

“Meeting our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina is about creating solutions for chronic conditions that affect so many in our communities, from children to adults, to the elderly. I am proud of the care teams recognized for their work in delivering excellent care.”

ECU Health hospitals receiving recognition include :

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize ECU Health for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates- a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which include heart failure, heart attack and cardiac arrest, are among the leading causes of death in the nation. Cardiovascular disease claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined and is a major cause of disability.

The American Heart Association considers diabetes one of the eight major controllable risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people living with Type 2 diabetes are two times more likely to develop and die from cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure than people who don’t have diabetes.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. The severity and likelihood of having a stroke in North Carolina is significantly higher than the rest of the country as a whole.

“These awards are another proud moment for the ECU Health system as it earns the recognition from American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for providing a high level of stroke, diabetes and cardiac care,” said Dr. Niti Armistead, chief medical officer, ECU Health. “We are proud of our care teams for demonstrating best practices and delivering life-saving care for the patients we serve. These awards are a testament to team members across the region who embody ECU Health’s commitment to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”

