The uncle of a Black man a police officer shot in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies tortured him during a protest over the incident. Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday. He alleges he was standing outside the city’s public safety building during a protest over the shooting in 2021 when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours without justification. He goes on to allege the deputies punished him for exercising his free speech rights and subjected him to cruel and unusual punishment. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair and unspecified damages. Kenosha County’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.
Jacob Blake’s uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha’s public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies’ treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture. A white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in August 2020. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Evers calls for tax cut as rival Michels tours Kenosha
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, an election year proposal that Republican legislative leaders are rejecting as a “vote-buying ploy. Evers announced the proposed cut Tuesday at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was touring Kenosha on the second anniversary of sometimes violent protests over a police shooting. Michels has made Evers’ reaction to the unrest in Kenosha a key plank of his campaign against the Democratic incumbent. Michels and legislative leaders accused Evers of trying to divert attention from the anniversary of the Kenosha unrest. Evers says he is trying to help families struggling with high inflation.
Tuesday marks 2 years since the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. – Tuesday is the 2nd anniversary of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha where a police officer shot Blake 4 times in the back and 3 on the side paralyzing him. The officer says he thought Blake was trying to attack him with a knife Blake was holding after Blake opened the driver’s door to his girlfriend’s vehicle and tried to reach inside.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
Student loan relief: What it means for Wisconsinites
MILWAUKEE – The White House announced a plan on Wednesday which would cancel student loan debt of up to $10,000 for people making less than $125,000 per year. That amount would double to $20,000 for students who received their student loans through Pell Grants. Dr. Nick Hillman is a...
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.
Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road
Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
Archbishop Rembert Weakland dead at 95
MILWAUKEE – The ninth Archbishop of Milwaukee Rembert Weakland died at 95 years old at Clement Manor in Greenfield after dealing with a long-term illness. Appointed by Pope Paul VI on September 1977 and ordained on November 8th of the same year, he was Archbishop of Milwaukee from then until he retired in 2002.
Travel Wisconsin: Romantic Getaways
Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here’s to falling in love all over again. Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County) This is a fantastic option for couples...
Teachers getting creative to help cover costs of stocking classrooms
As kids get ready to head back to school, teachers are busy getting classrooms ready. But more and more teachers are being asked to share a portion or all of the bill when it comes to stocking their rooms. Brittney is a teacher in Germantown, Wisconsin. She says her district...
Back to School: Milwaukee’s Hawthorne Elementary heads back to the classroom
MILWAUKEE, WI- It’s that time of year again where kids grab their backpack filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils and all the essentials and head back to the classroom. Traditionally school starts on September 6, but for thousands of students in the Milwaukee Public School District, class is already back in session.
Marquette’s students move into their dorms
Move-in day is here for Marquette University freshmen. The school welcomes their newest class on campus Wednesday as Class of 2026 students begin moving into their dorms prepping for the start of the school year August 29. The university seems to be approaching pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. This freshman class is...
