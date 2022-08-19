Read full article on original website
Black Dog Animal Rescue Hosts 3rd Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on August 28, 2022
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host their third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street. Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats...
New Officers Join Cheyenne Police
We are pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers!. Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, August 22 at the Public Safety Center. The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY. Both recruits...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Updates Covid Policy
Please be aware of the changes made to our Visitor Policy regarding the Mother-Baby Unit. This policy has been updated as of August 19, 2022. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.
CRMC Foundation to Host Sixth Annual Great Bison Shuffle Trail Run
Proceeds to Benefit CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on September 10. This year’s Shuffle will feature a half marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run,...
Mosquitoes in Laramie County Test Positive, West Nile Virus Carriers
The City of Cheyenne has detected the first pools, or group, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), this year in Laramie County. The test was confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab. The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps near the Sun Valley area and near...
Cheyenne Elks Club Donates to Local Food Pantries
Two local community food pantries recently received donations from the Cheyenne Elks Club #660. Needs Inc. and the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry each received $3,000 to help address the food insecurity requirements of residents in the community. In the Cheyenne area, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity with the number increasing to 14% for households with children. A large proportion of these hungry individuals rely on food pantries to assist with their nutritional requirements.
Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Sunday, August 14 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault at 1111 Martin Luther King Court. Responding officers were advised that a victim was set on fire by another individual. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male victim...
Cheyenne Frontier Days™ General Committee Names Caitlin Garcia 2023 Lady-In-Waiting
Caitlin Garcia has been named Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) Lady-In-Waiting 2023 after a selection process including submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration, and an interview. Caitlin is the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia. She is a 2017 graduate of Cheyenne Central High School. After...
City Council Ward III to Hold City Council and Coffee Open House
Cheyenne City Council Ward III will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House on Saturday, August 20th from 9 to 11 a.m., at Dazbog Coffee (3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A). Discussions will include Ward III and City projects, with the opportunity for residents to voice concerns and get to know their Ward III representatives.
Legacy Workshops Scheduled for Casper and Cheyenne
Considering your own legacy is the theme for AARP Wyoming sessions in Cheyenne and Casper. AARP Wyoming State Volunteer President Kate Sarosy will lead free Legacy events in Cheyenne on August 18 and Casper on September 14. Space at each of these free workshops is limited to the first 20...
Woman Sought in Fatal Stabbing
On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was...
Library’s Deputy Director of Public Service Candidates to Present to the Public
Candidates for the Deputy Director of Public Service position at Laramie County Library System will present to the public on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Willow Room. Members of the public are encouraged to attend both presentations and provide feedback to the hiring committee. Comment forms will be available during the presentations.
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Car Show Kick-off Event Launches 2022 Event, Announces Charities
The kickoff event for this year’s now premier charity classic car show in the Tri-State region was held recently at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne. The kick-off celebrated the success of the last event, announced new date and location details, and announced the recipients. The classic car show is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 to raise money for local charities.
Primary Election Results Certified
The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election. Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the...
Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
Laramie County Clerk Issues Statement on Absentee Ballot Mailer
The Laramie County Clerk’s office has received numerous inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form. The County Clerk’s name appears on the address label. However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign and the County Clerk’s office was not...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – August 5th
Cheyenne Frontier Days is finished for another year. Judy and I are tired but so proud of our city and the team at CFD who makes this event happen. I can’t say it often enough, but our volunteers are amazing! When you are mayor, you get to see a bit of the behind-the-scenes and realize the show would not happen without this dedicated bunch of folks.
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
County Clerk Announces Candidate Filing for School and College Board, Aug. 10 through 29
Persons wishing to run for board of trustees for Laramie County school districts or Laramie County Community College can file their applications with the Laramie County Clerk’s office Aug. 10 through 29. Elections for school and college boards of trustees are held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. All positions are four-year terms.
