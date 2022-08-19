Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto
Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Three players who should be part of the solution for Red Sox
There will be a baseball team in Boston next year, we at least know that much. What it will look like is anyone's guess, but rather than go doom and gloom again, let's highlight three players we look forward to watching for a full season. Whatever solution Red Sox management...
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Rich Hill contemplating unique approach to 2023 season
Boston Red Sox pitcher revealed on the Bradfo Sho podcast that he is contemplating waiting until deep into the 2023 season to pick a team to pitch for.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations
Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
NBC Sports
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
NBC Sports
Darick Hall headed back to minors; Phils to give lefty pitcher spot start Wednesday
The Phillies had a bounce-back win Monday night against the Reds but there was a somber tone in one pocket of the clubhouse where rookie designated hitter Darick Hall, who popped nine home runs in 135 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league baseball, was packing his bags for a return to Triple A.
NBC Sports
Giants' Belt placed on IL as chronic knee issues persist
Last Aug. 24, Brandon Belt picked up four hits and hit two homers in a game in New York, kickstarting what would be one of his best months as a professional. A year later, Belt is searching for solutions. The Giants on Wednesday placed Belt on the IL with right...
Comments / 0