Erie, PA

2022 Greater Erie Award winners announced

By Corey Morris
 5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Preservation Erie has announced the 2022 Greater Erie Award recipients.

The awards are presented to individuals, businesses or organizations every year by the board of Preservation Erie. The awards are intended to recognize “exceptional stewards of the physical and cultural landscape that is Greater Erie,” a Preservation Erie announcement said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the awards.

“We congratulate the 2022 Greater Erie Award recipients. Their accomplishments and dedication to the Greater Erie community are truly inspiring,” the announcement said. “It’s uplifting to see so many investing in our community’s stories and important places.”

The 2022 award recipients are:

PRESERVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

  • Erie Events for the restoration of the Warner Theatre marquee
  • Erie Zoological Society for the restoration of the Main Zoo Building
  • Beibel family of Mound Grove Golf Course for the preservation and stewardship of their 19 th century farmhouse and barn

ADAPTIVE REUSE AWARD

  • Jon and Gina Welsh of Full Circle Winery for the reuse of the historic Battles Bank in downtown Girard
  • Mercy Center for Women for the reuse of Holy Rosary Elementary School for housing and community services
  • The Shop at 19th and Chestnut for the reuse of the Erie Bronze building for artist workshops
  • Lee Anne Simpson & Bob Krome for the reuse of the old Springfield School as the Old Lake Lodge Airbnb

EDUCATION & ADVOCACY AWARD

  • Parker Beardsley, an Eagle Scout, for the cleaning of more than 100 gravestones in North East Cemetery
  • Erie County Public Library for creation of the histERIE week public program
  • Hurry Hill Farm and Maple Syrup Museum for their efforts to preserve the maple heritage of NWPA
  • Impact Corry for listing the Corry Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places

YourErie

Erie County Community College continues growing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Community College has begun a new academic year, bringing more students than ever into its classrooms. On Aug. 24, college president Dr. Chris Gray reported that about 350 students had enrolled for classes, taking almost 35,000 credit hours combined. “That’s a huge growth from last year,” Gray said. The welding program is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

3 Charities Receive Checks from Wabtec's Bids for Kids Fundraiser

The young engineers group at Wabtec joined top company officials Monday afternoon to present big checks to three local children's charities. The big donations will support the work of Make-a-Wish, the Boys and Girls Club of Erie and Shriner's Hospitals for Children. The money was raised through Wabtec's annual Bids...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County Fair kicks off 77th year

One of the oldest county fairs in Pennsylvania kicked off its 77th year. The Crawford County Fair returned to Meadville this week. Fairgoers can expect all the usual events and the return of rides on the midway. Live music will also be featured on the main stage. One board member said that they had a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Saint Vincent recognized as Magnet organization

Nurses at one Erie hospital have been recognized for providing top notch care to patients. AHN Saint Vincent earned Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing. Saint Vincent is one of only nine percent of hospitals nationwide to reach this level of care. AHN’s chief nursing officer shared the excitement from nurses and hospital staff about […]
ERIE, PA
