Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Shooting of Dante Kittrell by police ruled justifiable homicide
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced the fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell, 51, by police was a justifiable homicide. Kittrell was shot and killed on the property of Coquillard School in July 2022. The prosecutor's office said there was no evidence police officers on scene knew or could have...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Charge Filed Against Moped Driver
(La Porte County, IN) - Driving a moped doesn’t mean you can’t be arrested for drunk driving. Jon Miller, 58, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a Kingsford Heights Police Officer spotted a moped run a stop sign about 4 p.m. last week in the area of U.S 35 and 500 South.
2 Charged With Beating Teen and Man With Bat, Hammer After Car Broke Down on Expressway
Two Cicero men are charged with beating a young teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones after their car broke down on the Eisenhower Expressway near Homan Avenue. The boy, 15, and the man, 21, had been traveling east on the Eisenhower when...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
WNDU
17-year-old charged; 14-year-old arrested in death of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old has been arrested for their roles in the shooting death of a corrections officer with the St. Joseph County Police Department in Mishawaka back in June. Rhema Harris, 28, was shot and killed just after 6...
Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
22 WSBT
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Intimidation Charge
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, August 21 after Plymouth Police Department officers were called about a physical fight in the area of 422 N. Michigan Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. ET where they found that 63-year-old Kevin Abriam allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill victims involved.
fox32chicago.com
Cicero men charged in violent armed robbery of pair whose car broke down on I-290
CHICAGO - Two Cicero men are facing charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a teen and a man whose vehicle had broken down Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway. A 15-year-old and a 21-year-old man told Illinois State Police they were victims of an attack and robbery around 8:27 a.m. when their car broke down on I-290 near Homan Avenue.
WISH-TV
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
abc57.com
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
hometownnewsnow.com
Convicted Felon with Gun Hooked by Police
(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon and a firearm were taken off the streets in La Porte at the same time recently. Richard Taylor, Jr. is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun. According to court documents, the Michigan City native...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating fatal crash on Beardsley Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on East Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. At 4:18 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Beardsley, in the 1800 block, when it drove off...
WNDU
Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
Comments / 1