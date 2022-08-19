CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...

1 DAY AGO