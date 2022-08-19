Biden: State unemployment rates 'latest sign that my' economic plan is working

President Joe Biden briefly celebrated unemployment rates decreasing at both the federal and state levels Friday, claiming the development is the "latest sign" that his economic policies are "working."

Biden and top administration officials have consistently pointed to the strong labor market as a sign that the economy is not slipping into a recession, despite posting two consecutive quarters of negative growth to start the year.

"Americans all across the country are back at work in record numbers. 22 states — a record high — have unemployment rates at or below 3 percent, and 14 states now have their lowest unemployment rate on record," Biden wrote in a statement. "This is the latest sign that my Administration’s economic plan is working. Last month, America created 528,000 jobs and matched the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years."

BIDEN PREPS MIDTERM ELECTION TOUR

"My infrastructure law and CHIPS and Science law are already bringing investments to make more here in America and create good jobs, and the Inflation Reduction Act will build on that even further," he continued. "We are finally building an economy that works for working families. And, we continue to see signs of progress on fighting inflation and lowering gas prices."

The president closed by warning there is "more work to do" but claimed he is making "progress" on his promise to "build the economy from the bottom up and middle out."

Despite Biden's boast, 16 of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates in July were run by Republican governors. Meanwhile, eight of the 10 states with the highest unemployment rates in July had Democratic governors.

"Sky-high prices and still high inflation are crippling American families. While Republican governors work to provide relief, Joe Biden and Washington Democrats push through reckless tax and spend policies and continue with their lies and empty promises," Republican Governors Association communications director Jesse Hunt said in a statement. "As Democrat governors double down on these failed policies, it comes as no surprise that red states have stronger economies."

Biden is currently vacationing in Rehoboth, Delaware, ahead of a 90-day midterm campaign blitz, in which he and other senior administration officials will crisscross the country with aims of contrasting Democrats' passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and other recently enacted laws with the "extreme MAGA agenda" pushed by Republicans.

In total, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet secretaries, and other administration principals will make 35 trips to 23 different states before Election Day on Nov. 8.

"Other upcoming events will illustrate how President Biden worked to get things done, including passing a historic gun safety law and making smart investments to keep our competitive edge and rebuild American manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," a memo authored by White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and senior adviser to the president Anita Dunn explains. "Our goal for the next few weeks is simple: Take our message — one that we know resonates with key groups — and reach the American people where they are."

Several Democratic groups plan to supplement Biden's own messaging push with a $10 million TV ad campaign running for the next 90 days in an effort to define Democrats' legislative wins in voters' minds .

"It is essential that people understand the magnitude of what just happened," Pete Maysmith, senior vice president of campaigns at the League of Conservation Voters, said of the push. "We need to aggressively tell this story."