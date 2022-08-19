It is with great regret the family of Maureen (Rene) Bossone announces her passing on August 12, 2022 from pancreatic cancer in The Villages, Fla. Rene was born on September 2, 1949 living most of her life, working and raising her children in and around Norwalk CT. She retired from 32 years at General Electric in 2011. At that time, she relocated to The Villages Florida where she thrived in her retirement playing golf, Bunco, Bingo and meeting new friends. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to visit and hang out. While also keeping in contact with her family and friends back in CT who meant the world to her.

