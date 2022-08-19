Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Fredrick Garry Cardy
Fredrick Garry Cardy of Lady Lake, FL passed away on August 11, 2022. He is survived by is wife, Pat Cardy; his children Garry Cardy and Shelia Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children Freddy Cardy, Mark Cardy and Tiffany Naugle. Fred was 78 years old...
villages-news.com
William Eugene Springer
William Eugene Springer, 89, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House with his family by his bedside. William was born on August 19, 1933 in Brighton, Colorado to his parents George B. Springer and Faye Leta (Byrd) Springer. illiam and his beloved wife Julie moved to Central Florida in 2003. He was of the Christian faith and a member of The First Baptist Church of Leesburg. William was United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Television Producer for Mizzlou Television Sports Productions a subsidiary of ESPN. He loved Boating and teaching friends and family how to water ski.
villages-news.com
Frances Kay Dover
Kay (Frances) Dover, 73, The Villages, Florida lost her battle with pneumonia on Aug 10, 2022. Her family and friends will miss the ever-welcoming Kay that brought smiles and laughter to all. Kay was born Frances Kay Alsup November 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama to Albert Alsup and Frances Alsup...
villages-news.com
Beva Joan Baden
Beva Joan (Griebel) Weber Baden (BJ) of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, August 12th at the age of 81. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Pipestone, MN where she grew up. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959. She was actively involved in The Celtic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
James F. Walsh
James F. Walsh, 82, of Summerfield, FL, died August 18 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Verlyn Askew Walsh. Born June 23, 1940, in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Frances L. Walsh, he attended St. Paul’s school for 9 years until the family moved to Clarks Green, PA. He graduated from Clarks-Summit Abington High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and was elected into the National Athletic Scholarship Society.
villages-news.com
Steven William Morgan
Steven William Morgan, 81, of The Villages Florida was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 19, 2022. Steve was born in Baltimore City, Maryland on June 1, 1941 and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. He graduated from the third ever graduating class in 1959. Steve attended college at both Kent State University and Akron University and served in the United States Army and National Guard for 8 years. During this time, he met and married his wife Burdeen of 59 years on June 15, 1963.
villages-news.com
Maureen Bossone
It is with great regret the family of Maureen (Rene) Bossone announces her passing on August 12, 2022 from pancreatic cancer in The Villages, Fla. Rene was born on September 2, 1949 living most of her life, working and raising her children in and around Norwalk CT. She retired from 32 years at General Electric in 2011. At that time, she relocated to The Villages Florida where she thrived in her retirement playing golf, Bunco, Bingo and meeting new friends. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to visit and hang out. While also keeping in contact with her family and friends back in CT who meant the world to her.
villages-news.com
Jacqueline J. Stephenson
Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan. She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her...
RELATED PEOPLE
villages-news.com
Marietta Grachek Reiter
Marietta Grachek Reiter, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in The Villages, FL. She was born October 2, 1922, in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Zarecki) Kozak. Marietta worked for Page Dairy Co. for 25 years and Vroman Foods for 9 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and polka dancing. She was a member of I.M.A and T.A.P.S.
villages-news.com
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
villages-news.com
Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph
A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Kenneth R. Myers
Kenneth R. Myers, a beloved husband, loving father, proud “Pop-Pop” and reliable friend died on Thursday, August 18 in TVRH from an extremely aggressive cancer. He was 77. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy Stahl Myers, daughters Carrie von der Sitt (Rob) of Chicago, Susanne Beaumont (Andrew) of Memphis, and four adoring grandchildren Nate, Jane and Audrey von der Sitt, and Isaac Beaumont. He is also survived by his brother Don Myers (Susan Wilson) from near Ashville, North Carolina.
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was hanging out one evening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
George Ralph Blanchard III
On July 18, 2022 George Ralph Blanchard III, totally at peace with his God and man “slipped the surly bonds of earth and put out his hand and touched the face of God.” The latter borrowed from John Magee and paraphrased, for he too was a pilot and had soared alone “into the sunlit silence.”
villages-news.com
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police want salaries on par with peers in neighboring communities
Lady Lake police officers – the second-lowest paid law enforcement officers in Lake County – sat down at the bargaining table Monday morning with town officials. Starting base pay for officers in Wildwood recently increased to $51,000, something that is loudly being trumpeted by the Wildwood Police Department as a recruiting tool. Starting pay is going up to $51,000 in Leesburg. The starting pay at the Belleview Police Department is $53,000.
villages-news.com
Beautiful Morning In The Villages
You’ll never be disappointed getting up early in The Villages, especially when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise like this one. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
Comments / 0