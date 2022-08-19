Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
Who is Rebekah Jones, the ‘Covid whistleblower’ challenging Matt Gaetz in Florida?
When Representative Matt Gaetz won the Republican primary for Florida’s 1st district, an overwhelmingly conservative district, he all but guaranteed that he will win re-election in November. But he will not run unopposed. That same night, Rebekah Jones won the Democratic nomination in the 1st district. Ms Jones has become something of a cause célèbre in Florida politics. For some, she is a considered a brave whistleblower for risking her career and imprisonment by speaking out against Governor Ron DeSantis during the Covid-19 pandemic. But to others, she’s a fabulist who has made herself into a martyr. Mr DeSantis...
